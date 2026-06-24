Clippers GM's Post-Draft Comments Clarify Kawhi Leonard & Darius Garland Plans

After selecting Keaton Wagler with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Clippers' lead decision-maker, Lawrence Frank, addressed the media. There were a few important takeaways from his presser, including how he sees Wagler fit in LA. Without a doubt, the most significant thing we learned, however, was about the team's plans for Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland going forward.

Clippers Signal Kawhi Leonard & Darius Garland Aren't Going Anywhere

Frank shared that the team is having ongoing conversations with Leonard, per The Athletic's Law Murray. He said that they have sat down with Leonard over the last couple of weeks and have been in constant communication with Leonard and his representation.

More importantly, Frank talked about how the decision to draft Wagler fits with Leonard's vision. He said, "Kawhi loves size. He loves shooting. He loves skill. He loves IQ. He loves feel... Those are the types of players that he's always kind of been attracted to."

It's hard to imagine a clearer signal about what the Clippers intend to do with Leonard. Without clearly saying, "Leonard isn't going anywhere," Frank is implying that they are building a team that will make the two-time Finals MVP happy.

Unless Kawhi specifically asks for a trade this summer, the Clippers are displaying zero interest in trading their franchise star.

The same can be said about Darius Garland, as well.

Upon Murray's question in the presser, Frank talked about how involved Garland was throughout the draft process, including watching the workouts and providing his input when the front office asked him. Garland apparently told the team to pick the best player, regardless of his position. Even when it came to players who play the same position as him, Garland was able to remove himself from the equation and give his honest input.

Frank ended his answer by saying, "he is really really happy with Keaton," referring to Garland.

This is a confirmation of what we mostly knew heading into the offseason. The Clippers under Steve Ballmer have always wanted to be as competitive as possible and have been adamant about their unwillingness to rebuild. The expectation was that the Clippers would continue to build around Leonard and Garland, and that seems to be the plan right now.

The Clippers wouldn't waste their time involving Garland so much in the draft process if they didn't see him as an important part of the future. Frank wouldn't be discussing Wagler's fit next to Garland and Leonard if the plan wasn't to keep the two stars around.

Until Leonard puts pen to paper on his contract extension, the trade rumors will not go anywhere. After listening to Frank last night, however, it's difficult to imagine the Clippers will be entertaining any of these trade offers.