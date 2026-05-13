Clippers Must Consider Reaching for Underrated Center Prospect With No. 5 Pick

The entire Los Angeles Clippers fanbase has been on cloud nine since Sunday afternoon's draft lottery. With the No. 5 pick now in their possession, the Clippers have a real chance for the first time in nearly ten years to draft a true franchise-changing talent.

We’ve all heard the names: Illinois Keaton Wagler, Arkansas Darius Acuff Jr., Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr., and Arizona’s Brayden Burries. But with Darius Garland already holding down the starting point guard spot, what about looking to fill more of a need than taking the best player available?

After trading away Ivica Zubac at the deadline, the Clippers were left with a massive hole at the starting center spot. Routinely, LA was dominated on the glass and gave up plenty of easy twos at the rim. This is what makes the idea of reaching for Michigan's Aday Mara at pick No. 5 such an interesting concept.

Clippers’ Center Problem Could Push Them Toward Aday Mara

Mara is a giant who measured in at seven-foot-three with a seven-foot-six wingspan at the NBA Draft combine.

Don’t let his ridiculous size fool you, he is a finesse-driven big with great touch, basketball IQ, and ability to step outside and knock down threes. These non-traditional big skills are also paired with true big man traits that could make him a versatile weapon on both ends for the Clippers. This past season at Michigan, Mara was the paint anchor for the national champions, averaging 2.6 blocks in just under 24 minutes per game.

With Mara, the Clippers could kill two birds with one stone by drafting someone who can man the paint defensively and be a threat as a shot blocker, while also giving the offense another player they can run things through.

In his lone season at Michigan, Mara showed some really fun passing flashes and often saw the offense run through him. The junior averaged 4.1 assists per 40 minutes in 2025-26.

Mara has a ton of upside and could one day be a top-ten center in the NBA, but there are still concerns about his athleticism. Many wonder if he can move his feet quickly enough and if he is mobile enough to be more than just a shot blocker who sits in drop coverage at the NBA level.

At one point, Mara was viewed as a mid-20s first-round pick. But following a strong combine and a national championship win, the consensus is that he will be a top-ten pick on June 23.

Ideally, the Clippers could trade down to gain assets and draft him later in the lottery, but that also carries significant risk. Teams like the Hawks or Bucks, who are looking for upside and size, could jump them and take Mara at either No. 8 or No. 10.

Taking Mara at No. 5 would certainly be a reach by Lawrence Frank and company. However, it’s unclear when LA will get another chance to draft this high, and given the upside Mara brings, reaching may be worth it. For a Clippers team that has questions in the frontcourt, taking a gamble on Mara at No. 5 may be worth it.