Clippers Now Have a Clearer Path to Acquiring Peyton Watson

The Los Angeles Clippers have been pursuing restricted free agent Peyton Watson all summer. As they await news on the ongoing cap circumvention investigation to finalize the Kawhi Leonard trade, the Clippers have also been trying to build out their roster for next season. The Denver Nuggets forward Watson has been near the top of their list all offseason.

However, the Clippers ran out of cap space, so they can't sign Watson to an offer sheet. They either have to clear cap room to be able to make a lucrative offer for the talented forward, or have to force Denver's hand to engage in sign-and-trade talks.

After Sunday's news about the Nuggets' offseason, the Clippers now have a better shot at acquiring Watson.

Top Clippers Target Peyton Watson Is Inching Closer to Nuggets Exit

The Nuggets matched Oklahoma City Thunder's two-year, $12 million offer sheet for fellow restricted free agent forward Spencer Jones. This puts Denver above the second apron and increases their luxury tax bill to $68 million, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Denver has been well-known for ducking the luxury tax at every possible turn. They have largely been willing to go deep into the tax despite having Nikola Jokic and a roster that can contend. So, one has to assume that they will try everything in their power to shed significant salary and go below the second apron.

This impacts their ability to sign Watson to a new deal. They have to move on from at least two of Zeke Nnaji, Christian Braun, and Cam Johnson without taking back additional salary. This will cost them in terms of assets. Or, they will have to let Watson walk.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nuggets have been lowballing Watson, offering him a four-year, $70 million deal. The expectation was that the 24-year-old forward would get around $25 million per year, well above what the Nuggets are seemingly willing to pay.

This increases the likelihood that Watson will be available in a sign-and-trade. In his reporting, Charania said that Atlanta and Milwaukee, in addition to the Clippers, are actively pursuing him.

So, not only do the Clippers have to beat out their contract offers for Watson, but they also have to convince the Nuggets to trade him to LA.

This means that the Clippers have to part ways with some draft capital and future assets. They also have to include some matching salary in the deal since they don't have a way to just absorb Watson into their cap space. A third team may be needed to facilitate the deal if the Nuggets don't want any Clippers players back. But one has to think that Denver may have some interest in Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr.

The Clippers still have one open roster spot. Watson is among the top candidates to take that spot, but LA has to beat out competitors. Fortunately, this may be easier than it was 24 hours ago, before the Nuggets decided to bring Jones back.