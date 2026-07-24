Ranking the Clippers' 3 Best Options for Their Final Roster Spot

The Los Angeles Clippers are in a difficult position as they await the verdict on the cap circumvention investigation. The franchise could be faced with some penalties, but even worse, they can't finalize the Kawhi Leonard-Toronto Raptors trade until the conclusion of the investigation.

The Clippers are still putting the final touches on their roster ahead of the 2026-27 season. Assuming the Leonard trade goes through, LA has one roster spot left to fill.

The majority of the top free agents are off the board, but here are three players to keep an eye on for the Clippers.

Honorable mentions: Bradley Beal and Jonathan Kuminga

3. Bennedict Mathurin

It seemed unlikely that LA would bring back shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin after an up-and-down tenure with the Clippers. However, Mathurin's market has been quiet as a restricted free agent.

Any offer he gets, LA will have a chance to match, and as free agency progresses, the offer won't come at a high cost. So, bringing back the 24-year-old may not be the worst option. He averaged 17 points per game off the bench, but shot a woeful 20 percent from three with the Clippers.

He could bring scoring for the second unit, but with the additions of Keaton Wagler and Gradey Dick, the need for three-point shooting isn't as prevalent. For the right cost, Mathurin should be given a second look.

2. Peyton Watson

We're approaching August, and it's still unclear what the Denver Nuggets will do with Peyton Watson. LA had reportedly shown interest in a sign-and-trade for the young forward, but Denver's asking price stalled talks.

However, with no momentum towards finding a destination for Watson, LA could swoop in and buy low. A sign-and-trade would free up more roster spots, but it's a swing worth taking for a rebuilding team.

Watson played in 54 games last season but set career highs in points (14.6), rebounds (4.9), and assists per game (2.1). He also shot a career-high 41 percent from deep. The fit may be a little wonky with all the wings in LA, but Watson is as good as it gets at this point in free agency.

1. Daniel Gafford

The Clippers need center help. They recently agreed to a two-way deal with Jamarion Sharp, but that isn't enough to address the issues with rebounding and rim protection.

There aren't any significant options left in free agency, so LA may have to look for a trade, and the Dallas Mavericks could be a partner. Dallas is overflowing with frontcourt options after they drafted Morez Johnson Jr., traded for Santi Aldama, matched an offer sheet for Moussa Cisse, and Dereck Lively returned from injury.

That leaves Daniel Gafford as the potential odd man out. The Mavericks have been shopping him since the trade deadline. He's an excellent rim-running big who can protect the rim at a high level. He's exactly what this team needs, and he has three years left on his deal.

Gafford could thrive next to Darius Garland in the pick-and-roll. The cost wouldn't be too expensive, and it's a move worth making.