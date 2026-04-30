Clippers' Offseason Trade Chips: Breaking Down Draft Picks, Young Players, Contracts

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to be buyers in the offseason. They will look to upgrade the roster around Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland. But what do the Clippers have in their wallet when they go shopping for a third star? How much can they give up in terms of draft capital, future assets, and tradable contracts?

Clippers' Tradable Draft Picks

How full of an asset drawer the Clippers have will depend on the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery. They have a 48% chance of receiving the fifth or the sixth-overall pick from Indiana. That would be one of the best trade chips on the entire market if the Clippers decide to go that route. If that pick doesn't convey, it will be deferred to the 2031 NBA Draft.

At the time of the draft, the Clippers will have a chance to trade up to four first-round picks: 2026 (if it conveys), 2029, 2031, and 2033. If the Pacers retain the pick this year, then the Clippers can still trade four first-round picks by including Indiana's 2031 pick. They can also include swap rights for their 2030 first-rounder.

The Clippers will also have six tradable second-round picks: two in 2026, 2028, 2031, 2032, and 2033.

To sum up, four first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, and six second-round picks will be the most the Clippers can trade this offseason. This should be enough to swing big for a star, or add multiple difference-makers.

Young Clippers With Trade Value

The Clippers don't have too many prospects with trade value. That could change after the draft if they land Indiana's lottery pick.

Last year's first-round pick, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, likely has the most trade value on the team among the young players. Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller, once the Clippers pick up their team options, should have some appeal on the trade market as role players on team-friendly deals.

Contracts to Match Salaries in a Trade

Derrick Jones Jr. ($10.4 million) and Isaiah Jackson ($7 million) will be the main contracts the Clippers may want to use to match salaries in a trade. LA wouldn't want to trade Jones unless it was for a real upgrade, but Jackson is more expendable. Kris Dunn is a possibility to be moved with this $5.6 million salary, but that seems unlikely, as he is a great-value contract.

The Clippers could have more trade chips after they make their team option decisions. If they pick up Brook Lopez's $9.1 million and Bogdan Bogdanovic's $16 million options, the Clippers could use them as trade chips. They will be treated as negative salaries, but if the Clippers don't want to give up any of their younger contributors, going this route makes sense.

A combination of Bogdanovic, Lopez, Jackson, and first-round picks could make for a strong offer that the Clippers could use to acquire a starting-caliber player.

The Clippers could also use Bennedict Mathurin and John Collins in sign-and-trade scenarios. The pending free agents give the Clippers flexibility as they can sign them to the necessary contract to make a potential trade work salary-wise.

Since the Clippers will have some cap space depending on what they do with Mathurin, Collins, and the team options, they could be in a position to take back more in salary than they send out. This will give them the ability to chase high-salary players.