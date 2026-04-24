Clippers NBA Draft Big Board if They Receive Pacers Pick

Currently, the Los Angeles Clippers will not have a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. They surrendered their pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will have a 1.5% chance at the first overall pick.

There is still a possibility the Clippers could find themselves back in the lottery. LA traded center Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks, and one second-round pick. The protected 2026 first-round pick could fall to the Clippers if Indiana falls to pick 5-9.

It was a risky decision by the Pacers to potentially forfeit a highly coveted pick. However, Indiana can't fall to picks 7-9. They do have a combined 48 percent chance to drop to five or six. If that happens, here are a few prospects LA could target.

Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Wagler is a 6'6" guard from Illinois who helped lead his team to the Final Four this season. He's one of the top scorers in this year's draft. As a freshman, Wagler averaged 17.9 points per game and shot nearly 40% from beyond the arc on six three-point attempts per game.

His best scoring effort of the season came in January against Purdue, where he poured in 46 points and knocked down nine threes. He would be a perfect fit alongside point guard Darius Garland, as someone who's crafty with the ball in his hands but also passes at a high level. He could easily play as a shooting guard in the NBA with his size and shot-making ability.

Mikel Brown Jr, G, Louisville

The top part of this draft is littered with guards, and Mikel Brown Jr. is another highly touted guard. The 6'5" freshman averaged 18 points per game on 41% shooting with Louisville. The Clippers would be looking for more size as a combo guard next to Garland, and Brown fits the bill.

Brown is a high-volume shooter, but he has one of the best jump shots in this draft class. He scored 45 points against N.C. State, and shot a ridiculous 10-16 from three-point range in that game. The only reason he isn't higher up on draft boards is a back injury that sidelined him from the NCAA tournament.

At full strength, Brown is an exceptional finisher and high-IQ passer and would make for a fun backcourt with Garland.

Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Nate Ament is an intriguing prospect out of Tennessee. He's a 6'10" forward who averaged nearly 17 points, six rebounds, and a steal per game with the Volunteers. He had an up-and-down season, which makes his ceiling a little unclear.

He's a prospect that would need some time to develop, which is why LA taking Ament here may feel like a reach. However, his three-point shooting and size could be intriguing. He could play alongside Kawhi Leonard pretty easily. The Clippers would likely be passing up on point guards Darius Acuff Jr. and Kingston Flemings because of the fit next to Garland, so there is a real possibility LA could take a chance on Ament as a project with high upside.

Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

With the amount of guards available at picks five and six, Brayden Burries would be a surprising selection for the Clippers, but the 6'4" guard is a well-rounded prospect. He's an excellent defender, averaging 1.5 steals per game with Arizona. He also has a complete offensive game, with good shooting numbers and solid touch around the rim.

Burries doesn't have a characteristic that stands out, which is why he's currently mocked at the 8-10 range. But that could be exactly what LA is looking for. They don't need a franchise cornerstone. The Clippers need someone who is NBA-ready and can make an impact on both sides of the floor, and Burries fits that criteria.