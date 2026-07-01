Clippers Should Continue Fire Sale to Kickstart the Post-Kawhi Leonard Era

The Los Angeles Clippers have officially begun a new era when they traded Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. The seven years of building around Kawhi and trying to contend have come to a disappointing end with only three playoff series wins to the Clippers' name.

Owner Steve Ballmer, GM Lawrence Frank, and head coach Ty Lue will not want to bottom out completely. That doesn't seem to be in their DNA. Especially with the new lottery rules, where not being at the bottom of the league is rewarded, the Clippers have the incentive to try to be as competitive as possible in the near future. Plus, they don't control their own 2027 pick as they owe it to the OKC Thunder. So, there is no downside to trying to win.

At the same time, the Clippers have to be in asset accumulation mode. Adding as many young players and draft capital to build up your asset coffers will be the quickest way for the Clippers to get back to their winning ways.

To achieve this goal, the Clippers have to continue to listen to offers on their veterans with trade value. In fact, anyone not named Keaton Wagler should be available on the trade block.

Clippers Should Be Open to Trading More Veterans This Summer

Sure, the Clippers will want to keep Darius Garland and Brandon Ingram and see what they have on their hands. They should be willing to engage in trade talks, but there is no need to rush the process there.

When it comes to their older veterans like Derrick Jones Jr., Kris Dunn, and Brook Lopez, however, it behooves the Clippers to actively shop them.

All three veterans are on team-friendly, expiring contracts. Dunn makes $5.6 million, Lopez is due $9.2 million, and Jones Jr. is owed $10.4 million for next season. These are all positive-value contracts for rotation-caliber players, and there will be teams around the league willing to give up assets for them.

Jones Jr. likely has the most trade value out of this group. The Clippers should be able to get back a first-round pick as two-way forwards with athleticism, defensive chops, and shooting ability are hard to find.

Dunn had an excellent defensive season, and every team would love to have a player like him in their backcourt rotation. He could bring back an intriguing young player or a couple of second-round picks for the Clippers.

Lopez may have the least trade value in this group due to his age and lack of versatility. But, even he should have some suitors, as there are very few centers who can shoot threes and protect the rim. There is little reason for the Clippers to keep a 38-year-old center on the roster when they are focused on the future. If there is any interest in the veteran center, the Clippers should gladly engage.

All of this obviously depends on the offers the Clippers would get for these players, but for the right price, there shouldn't be too many untouchable players on the roster. This team may look very different on opening night than it does right now.