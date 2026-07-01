Clippers Veteran Should Be Next In Line to Be Traded After Kawhi Leonard

The Kawhi Leonard era is over in LA, and the 35-year-old superstar is back in Toronto. This means that the Clippers will likely take a step back in the present and struggle to contend in the loaded Western Conference. The focus will shift to the future after having amassed significant draft capital and assets.

With that in mind, the Clippers must make more moves to execute their future-forward vision. Following the Leonard trade, it only makes sense for LA to also move on from Derrick Jones Jr.

Trading Derrick Jones Jr. Is the Natural Next Move for Clippers

Now that the Clippers have made it an emphasis to get younger and more financially flexible, keeping Jones Jr. on the team makes little sense. The 29-year-old is eligible for an extension this summer as he is entering the final year of his contract, paying him $10.4 million. Instead of giving him a new multi-year deal that will keep him on the books in his early 30s, the Clippers would be wise to see what they can get from him.

And they should be able to get a decent return. Jones Jr. is the type of player every good team needs. He is a solid defender, a great athlete, and can hit open threes. His defensive versatility as a multi-positional defender with good length and help defense instincts makes him a great fit everywhere. Perhaps most importantly, he is on a team-friendly deal that makes matching salaries in a trade easy.

The Clippers could certainly add another first-round pick to their coffers by trading Jones Jr. Teams that desperately need capable wings but have limited financial flexibility should be interested in acquiring the veteran forward. The Nuggets, Warriors, Lakers, Spurs, and the Pacers make sense as potential landing spots.

If there are no good trade offers, starting the season with Jones Jr. wouldn't be the worst idea for the Clippers. He would help keep LA competitive. Especially with a Darius Garland-Keaton Wagler backcourt, the Clippers need as much defense and athleticism as possible in other positions. Until the Clippers make more moves, Jones Jr. is their best athlete and defender.

Signing him to a reasonable extension that would make him tradeable at the deadline could be another option. If he isn't making over $15 million per year, he should continue to have positive trade value. But one has to imagine that the Clippers would have offers that net them at least a protected first-round pick for Jones Jr. this summer. If that's the case, it behooves LA to trade him.