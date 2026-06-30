Live Tracking and Grading Every Clippers Signing and Trade During NBA Free Agency

All eyes are on the Los Angeles Clippers entering free agency. Perhaps the biggest offseason question in the NBA is regarding Kawhi Leonard's future. Despite signaling a desire to keep him in LA since their season ended, the Clippers may have no choice but to trade the 35-year-old superstar. The sides have yet to agree on a contract extension, and Leonard is entering the final year of his deal. With multiple suitors pursuing Leonard, the end of an era may be looming.

Of course, that is not the only question the Clippers need to answer this summer. However, what they do with Leonard will have a big impact on the rest of their offseason. Depending on the return in the trade, the Clippers will either bottom out and rebuild or stay competitive and chase a postseason spot.

What type of free agents and trade candidates they will pursue will also depend on the Kawhi Leonard trade. LA has the cap space, flexibility, and assets to be a serious suitor on the market. Their decisions on their own free agents, Bennedict Mathurin and John Collins, will determine how much room they will have to pursue other options in free agency.

The first domino to fall will be Kawhi Leonard. Until there is a resolution on that front, we may not hear much from the Clippers in free agency.

With only nine players currently under contract, the Clippers have to fill out their roster. So, once we have a better idea about Kawhi's future, we will get a ton of activity from LA over the next week. You can keep track of all of these transactions below.

LIVE Clippers Free Agency Tracker

Tuesday, 3:41 pm EST: The Clippers traded Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks, one pick swap, and two second-round picks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

It's not a terrible return for the Clippers, but not getting Collin Murray-Boyles or Ja'Kobe Walter is not ideal. Dick doesn't have the upside of either player.

Whether the Clippers preferred Ingram or RJ Barrett is not clear, but the latter would have made more sense. He is younger, cheaper, and his contract expires a year earlier.

Getting two first-round picks from a team that is not one of the top-five title contenders in the league over the next several years is solid. However, one has to wonder whether this is the most the Clippers could have gotten for Leonard. The 35-year-old superstar's refusal to sign an extension elsewhere may have forced LA's hand.

Grade: C