Clippers Depth Chart After Bradley Beal Signing

The Los Angeles Clippers made another step in finalizing their roster ahead of the 2026-27 season. On Thursday night, the Clippers agreed to re-sign Bradley Beal on a two-year, $13.2 million deal. Beal has a player option in the second season.

LA expressed interest in bringing back the veteran guard, but this is a surprising move. The 33-year-old played in six games last season and averaged eight points per game. Yet somehow, his new deal exceeds his average salary from his previous deal (5.5 million).

Regardless, Beal will return for his 15th NBA season and his second with the Clippers. Let's take a look at how the depth chart is shaking out for next season.

Updated Clippers Depth Chart

PG SG SF PF C Darius Garland Keaton Wagler Brandon Ingram Rui Hachimura Brook Lopez Kris Dunn Kobe Sanders Jordan Miller Derrick Jones Jr. Yanic Konan Niederhauser Bradley Beal Isaiah Jackson Gradey Dick

Other rotation pieces: Cam Christie, Johni Broome, Baba Miller

The Beal signing looks more confusing after evaluating the depth chart. Again, he's dealt with a lengthy injury history, and no guarantee that will change at 33 years old.

When LA traded Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, the franchise was heading in a younger direction. Of course, the deal hasn't been finalized yet, but assuming it does, the Clippers wanted to pivot in a new direction.

It's important to have veteran players on a young team like the Clippers, but they already have that in guys like Brook Lopez and Derrick Jones Jr. They're spending a lot of money on Beal when that could've been used on a center or re-signing Bennedict Mathurin, who is much younger than Beal.

Now, it appears that any chance of a reunion with Mathurin is over. He remains a restricted free agent, meaning the Clippers can match any offer he receives, but it seems unlikely. LA's backcourt is crowded, and there doesn't seem to be room for Mathurin.

What's Next for the Clippers?

Assuming the Leonard trade goes through, the Clippers will have 16 players on the roster. That means a corresponding move will happen in the near future.

Cam Christie is the most likely departure candidate. The 21-year-old guard has struggled in his short time in the NBA, shooting 22 percent from beyond the arc. With the plethora of guards in the rotation, Christie is the odd man out.

Of course, LA could ship away one of its veteran players like Kris Dunn or Jones Jr., but it's likely too late in the offseason for a trade to materialize. Regardless, the Clippers will have a new-look roster this season as they pivot in a new direction.