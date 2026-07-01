Clippers' Cap Space and Draft Picks After Trading Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers made their big offseason move, trading Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors right before the start of free agency. This completely changes the present and the future of the franchise. Surely, the Clippers will suffer on the court without Leonard, but what do their finances and asset coffers look like after the trade?

LA may struggle to compete in the immediate in the post-Kawhi era, but GM Lawrence Frank has put the franchise in a better spot for the future. Now, they have to fill out the rest of their roster and put their players in positions to develop and succeed. Let's take a look at where things stand now for the organization.

Clippers' Finances

As Bobby Marks of ESPN pointed out on X, the Clippers now have a ton of flexibility to conduct business in free agency. There are still a ton of moving parts, like Bennedict Mathurin and John Collins' free agency, but the Clippers have around $29 million in cap space. This could quickly evaporate depending on how much LA will end up paying Collins and Mathurin on their new deals.

LA currently has 10 players on the roster, meaning that they have five roster spots to fill. They don't have to fill all of those spots, but the Clippers have the ability to do so using their cap space and exceptions.

They can use the non-taxpayer midlevel exception, starting at $15 million for next season, and a biannual exception beginning at $5.5 million. As Marks noted, because of Mathurin's hold, the Clippers will likely act as an over-the-cap team. They are $65 million below the luxury tax line right now, and it's difficult to imagine them going over, considering that they aren't expected to be a contender.

Clippers' Future Draft Picks

LA is in an excellent situation in terms of draft capital. Once looking like one of the teams with the fewest future assets, the Clippers were able to turn their fortunes around with the Ivica Zubac, James Harden, and Leonard trades. They have acquired significant draft capital in these moves, including the two unprotected first-rounders they just got from Toronto.

As things stand now, the Clippers have three extra unprotected picks, two from the Raptors and one from the Pacers, from the Zubac trade. The only outgoing future pick they have is the 2028 first-rounder they are sending to Philadelphia. Here is the full breakdown of their pick situation:

Round 1 Round 2 2027 (swap rights with Toronto) 2028 (from Dallas) 2029 (from Indiana) 2030 (from Toronto) 2029 (Philly has swap rights, 1-3 protected) 2031 (own) 2030 (own) 2032 (own) 2031 (own) 2033 (own) 2031 (from Toronto) 2033 (from Toronto) 2032 (own) 2033 (own) 2033 (from Toronto)