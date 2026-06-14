Kawhi Leonard Trade Buzz Continues to Get Louder Amid Investigation Silence

With less than ten days until the NBA Draft and less than three weeks until the start of free agency, the uncertainty surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers remains. The elephant in the room, Kawhi Leonard's future with the franchise, is still there. With no end in sight for the league's investigation into cap circumvention allegations against the Clippers, what the future holds for LA and its superstar forward is still one of the biggest questions of the offseason.

Just because there haven't been any updates from the league, however, doesn't mean that the rumor mill has stopped working. Not a day goes by without new Kawhi Leonard trade rumors or mock trade scenarios.

Over the weekend, the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves emerged as the latest popular landing spots for the two-time NBA champion.

Trade Rumors Aren't Going Anywhere for Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson speculated that in addition to pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo to pair with Bam Adebayo, Leonard's name is being floated as a "potential high-leverage piece in a multi-team framework."

This is the type of framework I have previously written about. It's a difficult construction, but the Heat can trade for both Leonard and Giannis in the same three-team deal involving the Bucks and the Clippers. It would essentially require all of their assets and draft capital, but it's the type of move one can see Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra make.

Minnesota has been mentioned as a potential destination by The Athletic's Timberwolves reporter Jon Krawczynski. In his YouTube show, Krawczynski reported that the Wolves are going after big names this offseason. In addition to Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving, Minnesota also may have eyes on Leonard.

The Timberwolves don't have too many resources in terms of draft picks, but they have very good players they can send to LA. If the Clippers prioritize staying competitive in the post-Leonard era, getting back two of Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid in exchange for Kawhi would set them up perfectly.

Unless the Clippers sign Leonard to a contract extension over the next few weeks, these rumors aren't going anywhere. Kawhi is entering the final year of his contract and is eligible for an extension. Without knowing if they are facing any sort of punishment from the investigation, the Clippers will understandably hesitate to give Leonard his maximum extension, which is an additional two years for $126.1 million.

The more we wait, the louder the speculation will get. How the Clippers navigate this offseason amid all of this will be equally fascinating to watch for outsiders and frustrating for the fanbase.