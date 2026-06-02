Projecting a Blockbuster 3-Team Trade That Unites Kawhi Leonard & Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Los Angeles Clippers have to decide on a path forward this summer, but they can't do that without knowing what the future holds for Kawhi Leonard. They either have to give him a long-term contract extension as he is entering the final year of his deal, or trade him and recoup assets to build for the future.

While the front office has expressed a desire to retain Leonard, updates on the talks have been few and far between. This increases the likelihood of a Leonard trade this summer, especially with how many desperate teams are looking for big superstar swings.

Leonard is right behind Giannis Antetokounmpo on the list of superstars to generate the most trade interest in the summer. While many expect the Greek Freak domino to fall before we can see the trade landscape for Leonard, there is a scenario in which two players join forces.

The Miami Heat seem like a natural destination for both stars. Not only because they have previously gone all-out to form a Big Three before and have shown no interest in rebuilding, but also because they have the capability to trade for both Giannis and Kawhi.

It won't be easy, and a trade would have a ton of moving parts, but a potential framework of the trade could look like this:

Miami Heat receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard



Milwaukee Bucks receive: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, 2030 and 2032 First-Round Picks



LA Clippers receive: Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Gary Trent Jr., 2026 No. 13 Pick, 3 Future Pick Swaps

What the Heat get in this deal is straightforward. They build a team around Leonard, Giannis, and Bam Adebayo. They will look to chase a championship over the next few years around this trio and a bunch of veteran minimums and rookie-scale deals.

The Bucks get multiple capable young players who can help them stay competitive while rebuilding their asset coffers with two unprotected first-round picks.

For our purposes, the Clippers' side of the deal is obviously the most important. The Clippers get back the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft from the Heat, as well as three first-round pick swaps in years 2029, 2031, and 2033. Since the Heat's trio will be old at this point and they won't have the means to be competitive, those picks could have some serious upside.

In terms of players, the Clippers get Wiggins and Mitchell from Miami and Gary Trent Jr. from the Bucks. This allows LA to still have a decent team around Darius Garland while gaining significant cap flexibility. All three of these contracts expire in 2027, meaning that the Clippers can have a ton of cap space next offseason. Plus, they will have two rookies selected in the lottery, putting them in an excellent place going forward.

This may not seem like the most appealing package for the Clippers as there are no high-end young players in this return, but it could help kickstart the next era of Clippers basketball.

Given Leonard's age and availability concerns, there may not be many better offers out there this summer. So, Clippers fans who expect significantly more in such a deal may have to temper their expectations.