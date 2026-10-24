Keaton Wagler Is Making a Compelling Case for a Bigger Clippers Role

The Los Angeles Clippers are 1-1 for the season after losing a hard-fought game against the Lakers on Friday night. Given the number of injuries to key players, this is not a bad place to be. But they are entering a difficult stretch, playing the Thunder, Lakers, and the Timberwolves over the next week. Considering how short-handed they are, standing at 1-4 this time next week is a very real possibility for the Clippers.

There are a few adjustments Ty Lue could make to give his team a better chance, not just for the upcoming week, but also for the rest of the season. One of those is giving talented rookie Keaton Wagler more playing time.

It's Time to Throw Keaton Wagler Into the Fire During the Clippers' Tough Schedule

The fifth-overall pick is off to a strong start and is making a case to earn more minutes. Wagler played almost 29 minutes in the season opener against the Kings, but a lot of it came in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of hand. On Friday, he played a little over 23 minutes. Even though he has been the backup who has played the most on the roster, the Clippers would benefit from giving him a bigger role.

The 19-year-old guard has been playing both with Darius Garland and as his backup. He has averaged 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 37.5/45.5/84.6 shooting splits. While his two-point shooting accuracy has left plenty to be desired, his threes have been falling.

More importantly, he has been getting to the free-throw line a lot, taking 13 attempts from the charity stripe in two games. This is evidence that the former Illinois star hasn't been shying away from contact and has been attacking the rim relentlessly.

Of course, Wagler isn't going to continue to hit 45.5% from downtown. There will be a regression to the mean. Even then, Wagler has a skill set that is very important for the Clippers. He can put the ball on the floor, keep the ball moving, and create shots for himself and his teammates. He can operate both on and off the ball.

With Brandon Ingram, Bradley Beal, and Max Strus all sidelined, Wagler may be the second-best ball-handler and shot creator on the team. On the one hand, this highlights how limited the Clippers currently are. On the other hand, it makes it clear that the Clippers need to play Wagler more, especially after they turned the ball over a whopping 26 times against the Lakers.

Ty Lue praised Wagler despite the loss, saying, "Reading the game, understanding they were playing some untraditional defensive schemes. He handled it well… I like his poise, I like his ability to make plays and take shots as well," per team insider Joey Linn.

Garland has been the Clippers' best player so far, but he is overstretched as the lone offensive engine. He could use a player like Wagler to take over some playmaking duties.

This, of course, comes with its trade-offs. This likely takes minutes away from Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., or Kobe Sanders, meaning that there will be a defensive downgrade. Against teams like OKC, Los Angeles, and Minnesota, this could be a problem for the Clippers.

However, the Clippers are overmatched against those opponents anyway. This way, at least Wagler gets valuable reps against elite teams, and the burden on Garland's shoulders eases up. In the long run, this could only be beneficial for the Clippers.