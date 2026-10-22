Clippers' Biggest Strength Confirmed in Big Win Over the Kings

The Los Angeles Clippers didn't enter the 2026-27 season with a ton of postseason aspirations. For the first time in the Ty Lue era, the Clippers aren't expected to make the playoffs. This season will be more about development and building for the future.

Of course, winning as many games as possible will always be important to Lue, Lawrence Frank, and Steve Ballmer. Despite the cap circumvention punishment, they have shown little indication that they are ready to take a step back.

To stay relevant and competitive in the post-Kawhi Leonard era, the Clippers need Darius Garland to get back to his All-Star form. Their immediate future depends on how good Garland is, and the talented point guard showed what he is capable of against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Darius Garland Is Off to an Excellent Start, Giving Clippers Fans Hope

Garland started off strong and set the tone early. In the first ten minutes of the game, he hit three threes and was 5/6 from the field for 16 points. He helped LA build a double-digit lead that they never gave up. He finished the game with 30 points on 11/19 shooting in 32 minutes.

More important than his stat line, however, was how Garland looked. He was guarded by Keegan Murray for long stretches of the game. Murray is a much bigger, more physical player than Garland. But the 26-year-old point guard beat him off the dribble time and time again. He got to his spots, went all the way to the rim, created a ton of space for his stepback, or found his teammates for open looks. He looked quick and shifty throughout the game.

This will be the Clippers' biggest strength this season. Before nagging toe injuries limited him last season, Garland was a rising star. He was one of the best off-the-dribble shooters in the league. His pick-and-roll mastery, ball-handling, passing, and scoring made him an all-around excellent offensive player.

Especially with Brandon Ingram out to begin the season, the Clippers will rely heavily on Garland for shot creation. The rest of the starters, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., Rui Hachimura, and Isaiah Jackson, don't have shot-creation abilities. So, Garland being able to consistently generate good shots for himself and teammates will be key for the Clippers.

Obviously, staying healthy will be crucial. Garland was on a minutes restriction and didn't play in back-to-backs after joining the Clippers last season. Now, he seems to be healthier. This could only mean good things for LA this season and beyond.