Clippers Re-Sign Their Longest-Tenured Player in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Clippers' roster will look very different next season. The seven-year tenure of Kawhi Leonard is over, and the Clippers have turned a new leaf. They will be younger, more dynamic, and have their eyes on the future rather than the present.

As they build out their roster for next season and beyond, the Clippers will suffer from a lack of continuity. A lot of their core has left over the last year, and they have very few veterans left from previous seasons.

However, the Clippers will not be completely bereft of players familiar with the organization. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, LA is re-signing Jordan Miller to a three-year, $15.3 million contract.

The Clippers had a $2.5 million team option on Miller for next season, but had turned it down earlier in the offseason. They had given him a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent. The expectation was that they would sign him to a long-term extension, so this doesn't come as a surprise. By making only the first year guaranteed on this deal, the Clippers give themselves some flexibility going forward.

What Jordan Miller Can Give the New-Look Clippers

This makes Miller the longest-tenured Clipper currently on the roster. He was the Clippers' second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. At the time of his selection, nobody would have thought that he would be the longest-tenured player on the team within three years.

Even though this may come as a surprise to some who are unfamiliar with Miller's game, this is well-deserved. The 26-year-old forward emerged as a solid rotation player for LA last season, getting his two-way contract converted to a standard deal after the trade deadline. He ended up suiting up in 60 games and averaging over 22 minutes per game.

Miller was one of the most efficient scorers on the team last season with 62.8% True Shooting. He can create his own shot and is good at getting to the rim. He has a solid layup package and a floater game, as demonstrated by his 71% accuracy inside four feet of the basket. This puts him at the 87th percentile among players in his position in the NBA, per Cleaning the Glass. He generates good shots inside the paint, gets to the free-throw line, and can score all over the floor.

Yet, he is more than just a scorer. Miller improved as a passer and playmaker throughout the season, averaging 2.3 assists to only 1.1 turnovers. His scoring and playmaking will come in handy in the post-Kawhi Leonard era.

There are parts to his game that he needs to develop. He must make more defensive plays. He is not a good outside shooter for his position. He would benefit from taking and making more threes if he is ever going to be more than a backup.

For now, however, the Clippers don't need to worry too much about that. They have a good player on a very team-friendly deal. If Miller continues his improvement, the Clippers will have a solid role player in their hands for a long time.