3 Things the Clippers Must Do After All-Star Break to Make the Playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the All-Star break with a 26-28 record. While that may be below preseason expectations, considering where they were after the first two months of the season, the Clippers are in an excellent spot. They have won 20 of their last 27 games, Kawhi Leonard has been playing some of his best basketball, and the bottom half of the Western Conference playoff picture is there for the taking.

Yet, the Clippers still don't have a big margin for error. With only 28 games left before the end of the season, the Clippers can't afford to take their foot off the gas. They are currently 2.5 games behind the No.8 Warriors and 5.5 games behind the No.7 Suns. It will be nearly impossible for the Clippers to climb out of the play-in race and earn a top-six seed, but they could really help their chances in the play-in by being in the top eight.

In order to clinch a top-eight spot, however, a lot has to break right for the Clippers. More importantly, they have to get a couple of key things right to give themselves the best chance to make the playoffs.

Be Patient With Darius Garland

Clippers fans are desperate to see their new point guard in action. While James Harden has made his debut with the Cavaliers, Darius Garland has yet to suit up in LA as he is recovering from a toe injury. The 26-year-old point guard underwent toe surgery in the offseason and hasn't looked like himself all season. He hasn't played since January 14, and the Clippers are being patient with him.

That is the right approach. Garland had said after the trade that he is ready to "hoop" and is "waiting for the green light," but the Clippers can't afford to rush Garland back and risk further injury.

The Clippers are already playing well and don't need Garland to make the postseason. As long as the dynamic playmaker is ready to go in the postseason, the Clippers can take it slowly with Garland.

Integrate Yanic Konan Niederhauser More

Every time rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser has had a chance, he has shown intriguing flashes. For most of the season, he was buried behind Ivica Zubac and Brook Lopez in the rotation, but now that Zu is in Indiana, there is a big opportunity for the 22-year-old center.

Niederhauser still needs to improve defensively, but his offensive production has been impressive in his limited minutes. He has played over ten minutes each of the last three games for the Clippers, and that should gradually increase after the All-Star break. Niederhauser is a good finisher around the basket, can put the ball on the floor, and is an active rebounder. He gives the Clippers much-needed youth and upside when he is on the floor compared to Lopez.

Keep Kawhi Leonard Healthy and Fresh for the Playoffs

Kawhi Leonard has been on a tear over the last two months of the season. He has arguably been the best player in the league over that stretch as he is more aggressive than ever. He is playing with a ton of intensity and effort on both ends of the floor, which has been the main factor in the Clippers' surge.

While the Clippers obviously need Leonard to go anywhere this season, they also can't risk running him to the ground. The 34-year-old superstar is playing 32.8 minutes per game and has the highest usage rate (33.5%) of his career.

It behooves Ty Lue to keep Leonard's minutes and workload at sustainable levels. Not only is this necessary to prevent another injury for Leonard, but also to make sure he doesn't run out of gas in the postseason. Earning the eight seed at the expense of Leonard's health and production would not be worth it for the Clippers.

Read More About the LA Clippers: