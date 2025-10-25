Chris Paul Shares Heartfelt Message to Clippers Fans After Home Opener
The Los Angeles Clippers started the 2025-26 season in disaster fashion, losing in a blowout to the Utah Jazz and seemingly looking lost out there. In an effort to bounce back, the Clippers held their season opener on Friday against the Phoenix Suns, where the result was far different.
After losing by 20-plus to start the season, the Clippers bounced back with a 27-point win over the Suns on Friday, looking more like the team that was being regarded as a title contender for 2026. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard led the way with 57 points combined, but got contributions from all across the team.
Following the win, Clippers legend Chris Paul sent a heartfelt message to the fans as he was welcomed back to his first home game since leaving the team.
"It was great...," Paul said, referring to the reception he received from the Clippers fans. "I love the team, love the fans." Paul also mentioned that he was appreciative that his family was there to see it happen, a big reason he ended up returning to the Clippers.
Chris Paul's Career As A Clipper
Paul had a solid outing in his first home game as a Clipper since 2017, posting eight assists and three steals, demonstrating the playmaking and leadership the team needs him to provide. While he'll project to play a similar role with Los Angeles throughout the season, he's far removed from being the All-Star and All-Defensive player he was when he left back in 2017.
Paul landed with the Clippers via trade in 2011 after six seasons with New Orleans. He was already regarded as one of the league's best guards, but teaming up with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan in Los Angeles put him in the spotlight. He'd go on to have a handful of Top 10 MVP finishes, All-Defensive selections, and All-Star honors.
At the peak of his game with the Clippers (from 2011-16), Paul averaged 18.9 points and 9.9 assists per game. A true floor general who elevated the talent around him, Paul's time in LA would be cut short in 2017 after being traded to Houston.
After some successful stints elsewhere, he's back with the Clippers in what could be the final season of his career. He's certain to go down as a Hall of Famer and has the opportunity to climb franchise leaderboards further this season. Even though there are plenty of veterans on this roster, Paul is the most experienced, and they could look to him at times this season to uplift the team.