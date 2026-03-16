Clippers Avoid the Worst-Case Scenario With Kawhi Leonard's Injury

The Los Angeles Clippers lost more than just the game against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. As disappointing as the defeat to the team with the worst record in the Western Conference was, Kawhi Leonard's early exit was more worrisome for Clippers fans. When defending DeMar DeRozan with nine and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, Leonard tweaked his ankle, limped to the locker room, and didn't return to the game. The team announced that Leonard was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle.

Since then, it has been an anxious wait for the fanbase. With 15 games left in the regular season, an extended absence for Leonard could have tanked the Clippers' chances of a deep postseason run. It turns out, however, the Clippers have avoided the worst.

Kawhi Leonard's Doubtful Designation Is Excellent Sign for Clippers

Heading into Monday's clash against the San Antonio Spurs, the superstar forward has been listed as doubtful on the injury report. While this makes it unlikely for him to suit up against his former team, the fact that Leonard already has a chance to play is an excellent sign. If this were a severe ankle sprain, Leonard would have been ruled out 24 hours ahead of time. Instead, this suggests a minor ankle tweak or a Grade 1 ankle sprain at worst.

The Spurs are one of the only three projected playoff teams that the Clippers will play until the end of the season. It would make sense for LA to be cautious with Leonard against the Spurs. The next chance for the 34-year-old to play will be on Wednesday against the Pelicans in New Orleans. The Clippers play the Pels two nights in a row. Perhaps they will be cautious in playing Leonard both Wednesday and Thursday, but he should be considered probable to play in at least one of those games.

Leonard had previously sprained his right ankle in January against the Knicks. He didn't end up missing any games, but was limited to 30 minutes per game in the next few games. A similar approach may be deployed by the Clippers over the next week or so.

The Clippers will clearly have an uphill battle against the Spurs, or in any game that Leonard misses. Yet, this is clearly good news, and Clippers fans should be excited about the final stretch of the season with their MVP candidate healthy.