Clippers' Biggest Game of the Season So Far Coming on Monday vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday night against the Pelicans to improve to 28-31 and move up to ninth place in the Western Conference. In the first game of their brutal 18-game schedule in March, the Clippers led the entire way in the dominant blowout win. Without any rest, however, they now have to travel to the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Out of the 23 games the Clippers have before the end of the regular season, Monday's clash against the Warriors may be their most important one. A win there would cut the lead between the Clippers and the No. 8 seed Warriors to 1.5 games. A loss would increase the gap to 3.5 games, making it very difficult for LA to catch up.

Clippers Have Excellent Opportunity Against Warriors on Monday

The conditions are favorable for the Clippers ahead of the game. Steph Curry is still sidelined with knee pain, and Kristaps Porzingis is still out with illness. Jimmy Butler has already been ruled out for the season. Talented rookie Will Richard is out with an ankle sprain, and defensive specialist Gary Payton II is questionable to play. The Warriors are coming off a 28-point loss to the Lakers on Saturday.

The Clippers, on the other hand, are coming off a win over the Pelicans, where none of their starters had to play over 30 minutes. Kawhi Leonard looked fully recovered from his ankle injury and was explosive in his 29 minutes of action. John Collins also made his return and played 24 minutes.

Most importantly, Darius Garland is set to make his Clippers debut against the Warriors. He will be slowly integrated into the rotation as he hasn't played in over six weeks, but even in limited minutes, Garland should give the Clippers much-needed playmaking and scoring.

Almost as significant as the win would be seeing Garland healthy and productive. The Clippers were cautious about the All-Star guard's return, letting him rest his surgically repaired toe since acquiring him at the trade deadline in exchange for James Harden.

Garland's return will give the Clippers a significant edge in the play-in race. The Warriors will be without Curry for at least five more games, and wins can be hard to come by for Golden State without their superstar guard. The Clippers can use this stretch to overtake the Warriors for the No. 8 spot in the West.

While that is not a guarantee to make the playoffs, it is a big advantage in the Play-In Tournament. The eighth seed gets two chances to win one game to clinch a playoff spot. If the Clippers want to secure that advantage, a win on Monday is the essential first step.