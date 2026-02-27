Darius Garland Has Message for Clippers Fans Ahead of Much-Anticipated Return

Los Angeles Clippers fans have been desperately awaiting Darius Garland's debut. The trade deadline acquisition has yet to suit up for the Clippers, as he is recovering from a toe injury. He is expected to return to action in March, but doesn't have an exact timetable. The fact that he has been scrimmaging five-on-five over the last week, however, suggests that he is on the verge of taking the floor.

On Thursday, Garland discussed where he is in the process while sending a message to fans and teammates.

🗣️ “I’m super excited to get out there with the guys”



Darius Garland cannot wait to play in front of y'all, #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/g7Pwbfeb8L — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 27, 2026

Darius Garland Is Ready to Get Back on the Court With Teammates

Garland said, "I'm feeling good. I had another good day today. Just got off the court. Super excited, ready to get back on the floor with the guys." When asked about what he is hoping to accomplish upon his return, the 26-year-old point guard said he was hoping to make his teammates' lives easier, create open shots for them, throw a couple of lobs, and get the fans excited. He then added, "Hopefully, get some wins."

While Garland has the right attitude about his role on the team after his return, the last part of his remarks will matter the most for fans. The Clippers have lost three straight games, all in the clutch, to fall to 27-31 for the season. Having an organizer on offense like Garland could have boosted the Clippers' offense in close games and given them an additional win or two. Instead, the Clippers are now 3.5 games behind the No. 8 seed Warriors.

With 24 regular-season games left for the Clippers, they are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs. With the third-easiest remaining schedule in the league per Tankathon, the Clippers can still close the gap between themselves and the top of the play-in race, but they need Garland back on the court as soon as possible.

Even though their remaining opponents' win percentage is low, the Clippers play a whopping 18 games in March, beginning on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. This stretch includes four sets of back-to-back games. Considering that Kawhi Leonard is also dealing with an ankle issue that kept him out against the Timberwolves on Thursday, the Clippers have to manage the injury and availability of their stars well down the stretch.

Garland certainly sounds ready to go out there and contribute. How long it will take for him to get back to 100% after dealing with the nagging toe issues all season, however, remains to be seen.