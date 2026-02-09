Clippers' Chris Paul Disrespect Continues Even After Trading Him

When Chris Paul signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2025 offseason, both sides were hoping for the ideal ending to the storied career of the best player in franchise history. The Point God would provide leadership and veteran competence off the bench to the Clippers, and he would get to play competitive, relevant basketball in his final season in the NBA.

Things didn't go according to plan. Paul's leadership style reportedly clashed with the coaching staff, and he was sent home on December 3rd. His tenure with the Clippers finally came to an end last week when he was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

Now, Paul's NBA future remains in jeopardy as he has yet to report to Toronto to join his new team. The Raptors don't see Paul in their plans and want to find him a new home. Whether he will be bought out and sign with a new team remains to be seen. The bigger issue since the trade, however, has been how the Clippers have been treating their franchise legend.

Clippers' Chris Paul Disrespect Is Unacceptable

Not only have the Clippers botched Paul's farewell tour by abruptly sending him home and publicly throwing him under the bus, but they have also not treated him with the respect he deserves as an all-time great Clipper. Since he was traded to the Raptors on Thursday, the Clippers have not posted a thank you or a farewell message about Paul.

Scrolling down the team's social media feeds, there are messages and tributes for James Harden, Ivica Zubac, and even Kobe Brown, who all departed around the same time as Paul. Yet, Paul's departure isn't even acknowledged by the team's official accounts.

There may have been serious tensions and conflicts between the Clippers' top brass and Paul that resulted in his departure. The front office may even have justifiable reasons to send him home and trade him. Not having the decency to post a tribute or thank him for what he has done for the organization, however, is unacceptable.

The Clippers are the only team in the NBA without any retired numbers. They have lacked sustained success and franchise icons throughout their history. Steve Ballmer has made an effort to turn the organization into an attractive destination since purchasing the Clippers, and Chris Paul is arguably the most important player in modern franchise history. While trying to make the Clippers into a desirable organization, disrespecting a player of Paul's stature is a big mistake.

More LA Clippers News and Rumors: