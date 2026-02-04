Clippers Finally Trade Chris Paul 24 Hours Before Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is in full swing. While Clippers fans are still trying to make sense of the James Harden-Darius Garland swap, LA made its second move with less than 24 hours left before the deadline. In the trade first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Clippers send Chris Paul to the Raptors. In return, Toronto sends Ochai Agbaji, a second-rounder, and cash to the Nets.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have agreed on a multi-team trade sending Chris Paul to the Raptors and Ochai Agbaji, a 2032 Raptors second-rounder and cash to the Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

Chris Paul Joins the Raptors, but May Be on the Move Again

The Clippers don't take anything back in this deal. They save around $7 million in cap space and open a roster spot. Now, LA has two open roster spots, which they can use to sign Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders. Whether the Clippers are done or if more moves are coming, however, remains to be seen.

The Raptors, on the other hand, get out of the tax by turning Agbaji's $6.3 million into Paul's $2.3 million. They give up a second-round pick to the Nets to help facilitate the deal.

Charania later added that the Raptors will not require Paul to report to the team and "could still discuss trades involving him over the next day." If the Raptors can't find another deal for Paul, whether the 40-year-old point guard would want to finish out his career in Toronto is currently unknown.

The Raptors have Jamal Shead as Immanuel Quickley's backup in the point guard rotation. They have little use for Paul on the court, but could benefit from his experience and locker room presence if he sticks around. Toronto could also release him after the trade deadline, allowing him to sign with another team for the final stretch of the season.

This is certainly a disappointing end to Paul's return to Los Angeles. After joining the Clippers, where he had the best years of his career, Paul announced that this would be his final season in the NBA. Not long after that, the Clippers sent Paul home from an East Coast road trip due to his clashes with the coaching staff. He has been away from the team since December 3.

Instead of finishing out his career with the organization where he is the best player of all time, Paul will now try to find a new team where he can finally win a championship. It's unclear how much interest there is around the league for the Point God at this stage of his career.

