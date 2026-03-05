Clippers Fans Fear the Worst After Yanic Konan Niederhauser's Injury vs. Pacers

The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to three after picking up a 130-107 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. They remain within striking distance of the eighth seed, currently sitting one game behind the Golden State Warriors.

However, they didn't leave Wednesday's game unscathed. LA's young center, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, left the game with a right foot injury. He did not return to the game after needing assistance to the locker room.

Clippers beat writer Joey Linn later reported that Niederhauser will not travel on the upcoming road trip, meaning he'll miss at least two games.

What Does This Injury Mean for the Clippers?

The best-case scenario for the Clippers is that Niederhauser avoided a serious injury and can return to action soon. Head coach Ty Lue praised the big man after the game. According to Grant Mona of the Sporting Tribune, Lue said, "A young player, getting his opportunity to play...he's gotten better each week...hate to see this happen, not sure the timetable or how long it's going to be but when he's played a game, he's made an impact..."

The 22-year-old had been elevated to a larger role after Ivica Zubac was traded to the Pacers. In February, Niederhauser played a career-high in minutes (13.5), points per game (5.6), and rebounds per game (4.0).

Niederhauser had a tremendous showing in Monday's win over the Warriors. He scored 11 points with nine rebounds, four blocks, and two steals in 21 minutes. His rebounding and shot-blocking ability will be sorely missed.

Who Will Step Up in Niederhauser's Absence?

Brook Lopez will continue to operate as the team's starting center, but Niederhauser's injury opens up an opportunity for Isaiah Jackson. The 6'8" center was acquired in the Zubac trade alongside Bennedict Mathurin.

After the injury, Jackson played 18 minutes on Wednesday, chipping in 10 points, four rebounds, and three blocks. The 24-year-old had only appeared in three games prior, and played a total of 13 minutes. His role will certainly expand for the length of Niederhauser's injury.

Jackson is accustomed to taking advantage of limited playing time. He was a role player during his time in Indiana, serving as an excellent rim protector and an athletic big man. Per Mona, coach Lue hinted at Jackson's role.

He said, "Once Isaiah learns the plays and the offensive foundation, I think he can bring some of that same energy and athleticism as well." Hopefully, after further evaluation, Niederhauser will only miss a little bit of time, and he can help push LA to the playoffs.