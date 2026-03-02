Clippers Fans Are Getting the Full Bennedict Mathurin Experience (And That Is Not a Good Thing)

The Los Angeles Clippers made a major change at the 2026 NBA trade deadline, pivoting from their aging core centered around James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac. A player who was expected to be a huge part of the organization as they shift to a more youthful future is Bennedict Mathurin.

While Mathurin has had some good games, including his 38-point performance against the Denver Nuggets, these types of performances aren't consistent. Clippers fans are starting to see that while the Mathurin experience includes big-scoring nights, it's typically marked by inefficient stretches, minimal floor spacing, and turnovers that stall the offense.

Volume Doesn't Equal Value

Over his seven games for the Clippers, Mathurin is averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, which, on the surface, is an encouraging stat line. But when your eyes shift to his shooting splits, things get rather alarming as he's shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 18.5 percent from three.

On top of these efficiency struggles, Mathurin has turned the ball over at an alarming rate, with 3 or more turnovers in three games and 6 in one game. Since joining the Clippers, he's averaging 2.3 turnovers per game and has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.31.

Mathurin has always been a high-level shot creator, but the flaw has always been that when opposing teams limit his shot creation, he can struggle to find other ways to impact the game. This was why Indiana wanted to part ways with him at the deadline, as he is set to be a restricted free agent this summer; those negotiations can be complicated. The market has already spoken on this archetype. Last summer, Cam Thomas, who has a similar skill set as a high-volume scorer, had to settle for a qualifying offer in free agency because the league doesn't value his style of play.

The idea of players like Mathurin is often better than the reality. Scoring can only take a player so far, and if you're turnover-prone, a non-floor spacer, and inefficient, it becomes difficult to justify a major financial investment.

Los Angeles traded for Mathurin with the hope that he could be a foundational piece. Instead, they are now facing the same uncertainty Indiana did. While Mathurin has only been in a Clippers uniform for a short period of time, the same problems he had with the Pacers have carried over. With restricted free agency looming, the Clippers will now have to decide whether the ups of the Mathurin experience outweigh the downs enough to make a long-term financial commitment this summer.