Clippers Fans Should Be Thankful for Ivica Zubac on This Thanksgiving Day

It would be a lie to say that things are going according to plan for the Los Angeles Clippers as things stand on this Thanksgiving.

They're 5-13 after Tuesday night's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, sit outside of a postseason spot as the season reaches the quarter mark, and have dealt with a plethora of key injuries this year.

All is not lost for the Clippers though, and there's still room for optimism this early in the year.

One of those reasons for hope is Clippers center Ivica Zubac.

Ivica Zubac Has to Play a Large Role if Clippers Are Going to Save Their Season

He has developed into one of the more underrated big men in the NBA since he was acquired by the Clippers in 2019, is a consistent double double threat on the offensive end, and is a solid interior defender for a Los Angeles team that has had their difficulties on that end this season.

Even in the team's losing stretch since the start of the month, Zubac has made his presence felt with nine double doubles in his last 13 contests, and on a Clippers squad that has had to shuffle rotations around because of injuries, the big has been a constant as the team looks to right the ship.

Zubac has had to shoulder more of the workload inside with Brook Lopez's role being reduced after his up-and-down start to the year and rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser still being a work in progress, but the 28-year-old continues to be a reliable option for Los Angeles.

His versatility can sometimes sit under the radar on a league-wide basis, but Zubac's passing -- especially out of the post -- is a valuable asset for him and he can use that to open up the Clippers' offense as James Harden continues his torrid scoring run and when Bogdan Bogdanovic returns -- the latter being a valuable catch-and-shoot threat when healthy.

There's still plenty of time for the team to turn their season around, and Zubac can and should play a big part in that turnaround.

Having Zubac anchoring the defense is significant for Los Angeles, and his ability to largely slow down Lakers center Jaxson Hayes on Tuesday night after he had played well in Deandre Ayton's absence at times during the season is proof of that.

Despite the loss and a hard stretch for the team this month, Zubac has performed at arguably an All-Star level even though he doesn't get as much credit for that nationally.

The tide can turn for the Clippers especially as the group gets healthier throughout the season, and look for Zubac to be an unsung hero of sorts as they try to gain a foothold in the Western Conference playoff race.

