Clippers Finally Get Positive Injury News from Bennedict Mathurin & John Collins

The Los Angeles Clippers have been dealing with a long list of injuries over the last few games. Bennedict Mathurin missed four straight games with a toe injury, and John Collins missed Monday's game against the Bucks with an ankle sprain. More importantly, Kawhi Leonard has been playing through an ankle sprain ever since tweaking it against the Kings over ten days ago. While Leonard continues to be listed as questionable for the time being, the Clippers just had a positive update on Collins and Mathurin.

Bennedict Mathurin & John Collins to Return on Wednesday

Ahead of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, Mathurin and Collins are both off the injury report. They will be ready to play their usual share of minutes in the crucial matchup for the Clippers in their postseason chase. The Raptors are one of the three teams over .500 that the Clippers will face in their final ten games. Being closer to full strength will give the Clippers a better chance of securing the win at Intuit Dome.

Without Collins, head coach Ty Lue inserted Nicolas Batum into the starting lineup. Now, the French veteran will move back to the bench to play a smaller role. Mathurin will continue to come off the bench, but should see around 30 minutes and will have a chance to be in the closing lineup for the Clippers. Kobe Sanders may see his workload reduced in Mathurin's absence.

Since acquiring Mathurin and Darius Garland at the trade deadline, the Clippers haven't had too much of a chance to see them on the court alongside Leonard. Garland missed his first ten games as a Clipper as he was recovering from a toe injury. Then, Leonard dealt with an ankle sprain and missed two games. When he returned to action, the Clippers lost Mathurin. So far, the trio has played a total of 69 possessions on the court together. Some of that is due to Mathurin coming off the bench, but the Clippers would love to see more of the dynamic trio in action before the postseason.

The Clippers are in the middle of a tight race in the Western Conference. They are unlikely to catch the Phoenix Suns for the seventh seed, but holding onto the No. 8 spot may be even more important. The Portland Trail Blazers, only half a game behind, are breathing down their neck. Collins and Mathurin being back in the rotation will hopefully give LA the boost it needs in the final ten games of the season.