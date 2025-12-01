Clippers Get Good News in Latest Injury Report Ahead of Monday's Game vs. Heat

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the midst of yet another losing streak after falling to the short-handed Grizzlies and the Mavericks on back-to-back nights over the weekend. Despite Kawhi Leonard's return, the Clippers have failed to turn things around and currently sit at 5-15 for the season.

Clippers Injury Report: Who Will Play vs. Heat on Monday?

If they are going to go anywhere this season, the Clippers need to stay healthy so that they can build some consistency and chemistry. Their latest injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Miami Heat provides hope that this could be the case. The Athletic's Law Murray reported that the Clippers are getting Jordan Miller back on Monday. While Bogdan Bogdanovic remains out with a hip injury, getting Miller back should do wonders for the Clippers bench.

Miller has been out with a hamstring injury since November 16. The third-year player had emerged as a decent role player in the three games he has played this season. The 25-year-old wing knows how to play on both ends of the floor, playing hard and making good decisions. His shot has been falling this season as well, a great sign for a Clippers team lacking in spacing and offensive threats.

Ty Lue has been desperately trying to inject more youth and dynamism to the court. He has been relying on Kobe Sanders and Kobe Brown to do that, and Miller will give him another body who can defend and play off the ball offensively. If he continues to make his threes, he will have a big role on this team.

Bogdanovic, on the other hand, has missed the Clippers' last five games with a hip injury and the fact that he was ruled out 24 hours in advance suggests that he is not nearing a return. Derrick Jones Jr. remains sidelined with an MCL sprain and Bradley Beal has already been ruled out for the season.

The most important aspect of the injury report, however, is the fact that Kawhi Leonard continues to avoid it. After playing in his first back-to-back games of the season, there was some fear that the 34-year-old star could land on the injury report, but he seems to be good to go. Leonard has been on a minutes restriction since his return, not playing more than 29 minutes in any game. Surviving the back-to-back without an injury designation suggests that he could be closer to his usual workload on Monday. The Clippers, who won Leonard's minutes in three of the four games since his return despite going 0-4, need him to play as many as he can handle.

More Los Angeles Clippers Content: