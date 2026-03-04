Clippers Injury Report vs. Pacers: Will Darius Garland & John Collins Play?

The Los Angeles Clippers are back on track after two straight wins to improve to 29-31 for the season. They are now one 1.5 games behind the No. 8 seed Golden State Warriors. With the Clippers hosting the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday and the Warriors traveling to Houston and Oklahoma City without Steph Curry in their next two games, LA has an excellent opportunity to move up in the Western Conference standings.

The tanking Pacers have a long injury report, as it has been the case all season. To maximize their odds of retaining their top-four protected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Pacers have little incentive to win games. This forces them to be very generous about sitting their players. As a result, key starters Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, and Pascal Siakam are all listed as questionable for Wednesday. Siakam missed six of their last seven games, Nesmith missed the last five, and Nembhard wasn't available on Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies.

This is in addition to Ivica Zubac's absence, who has yet to make his Pacers debut. Tyrese Haliburton is already out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Unsurprisingly, the Pacers have lost six straight and ten out of their last 12 games. They are, therefore, heavy underdogs on their visit to Intuit Dome.

Darius Garland Available, John Collins Out vs. Pacers on Wednesday

The Clippers, on the other hand, are relatively healthy. Darius Garland didn't appear on the injury report after making his Clippers debut on Monday. He played 23 minutes off the bench against the Warriors. Following a slow start, Garland found his rhythm in the second half. Clippers fans hope the 26-year-old point guard picks up where he left off. But, he will continue to come off the bench for the time being until his minutes restrictions are lifted.

Besides Bradley Beal, who is already ruled out for the season, the only other Clipper on the injury report is John Collins. The starting power forward returned from a neck injury on Sunday against the Pelicans, but suffered another collision that forced him to leave the game. Collins immediately grabbed his arm and shoulder, walked to the locker room, and never returned. He then missed the Clippers' game against the Warriors on Monday. The fact that he was ruled out a day in advance for the Pacers game suggests that Collins may be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

This story will be updated throughout the day if there are changes to the injury report between now and the 10.30 pm EST tipoff.