Clippers Rookie Giving LA What They Need in Ivica Zubac's Absence

The Los Angeles Clippers have won five straight to close the gap between themselves and a postseason spot. They obviously still have a long way to go, but they are trending in the right direction, even with Ivica Zubac sidelined with an ankle sprain.

Many thought that the Clippers would draw dead in Zubac's absence, considering their lack of depth at center. Brook Lopez had not looked good to begin the season, and rookie Yanic Konan Niederhauser hadn't played enough to feel confident in his ability to be a rotation piece. Instead, in the four games without Zubac, the Clippers have looked better than they have all season.

A big reason why is obviously the play of Kawhi Leonard, but what they are getting out of their two centers shouldn't go unnoticed. Lopez is finally giving them what they were hoping for when they signed him in the offseason, and Niederhauser has emerged as a decent backup center.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser Giving Clippers Solid Minutes Off the Bench

The Clippers' 30th-overall pick played a season-high 25 minutes off the bench in the win against the Kings. He finished with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block, and the Clippers were a +27 in his minutes.

Over the last four games, the 22-year-old Swiss center has averaged 16 minutes per game and made 72.7% of his field goal attempts. His pick-and-roll chemistry with James Harden has been noteworthy. Niederhauser can make catches, get in position, and finish around the rim. He has been doing a good job setting good screens for Harden and being a rim runner to give the Clippers a different offensive element than what Brook Lopez provides.

As a rookie center, there are plenty of things Niederhauser has to improve on. He fouls a ton and doesn't have the strength to deal with the post-up brutes of the NBA. He is also not the fastest lateral mover, causing him to struggle to stay in front of perimeter players.

At this point in his career, however, these are normal defensive shortcomings to have. The Clippers don't need Niederhauser to be a two-way force. All they need for him is to provide some size, rebounding, and interior presence, at least until they get Zubac back. And so far, the rookie has been doing that, contributing to the team's recent surge and giving them a chance to move up the Western Conference standings.

