3 Clippers Who Will Make or Break LA's Season (Other Than Kawhi Leonard)

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the All-Star break with a 26-28 record and are only 2.5 games behind the Warriors for the No. 8 seed. They have won 20 of their last 27 games, mostly on the back of Kawhi Leonard's MVP-caliber play. If they continue the momentum they built over the last two months, the Clippers should have an excellent chance to come out of the play-in and make the playoffs.

To achieve their postseason goals, however, Leonard needs some help. The Clippers can trust the 34-year-old superstar to keep playing at an elite level, but there are a few key players who have to be healthy and productive down the stretch.

Darius Garland

Garland has yet to make his Clippers debut and has not played in over a month. He had undergone left toe surgery in the offseason and is now dealing with a right toe injury. The Clippers announced that he had fully recovered from the right toe issue, but they are playing it safe by not rushing him.

After a career season last year, Garland stumbled out of the gate and never found his footing this season. The Clippers are doing the right thing by letting him rest and fully recover, but they need him to be back to his former self to have a chance in the playoffs.

At his best, Garland is a dynamic playmaker, an elite pick-and-roll player, and an excellent shooter. Offensively, he is an all-around point guard and could give the Clippers a higher upside than when James Harden was around. Whether he can be healthy enough to do that will define the Clippers' season.

Derrick Jones Jr.

The Clippers are a different and better team with Derrick Jones Jr. He has suffered two unfortunate knee sprains this season, forcing him to miss 32 games.

Jones has since returned and has averaged 26.9 minutes in the Clippers' last five games. In these contests, he has shown why he is a true difference-maker for this team. The 29-year-old forward made 40% of his threes and added six steals and six blocks, helping the Clippers win his minutes by a total of 32 points.

The Clippers lack true two-way players outside of Kawhi. Jones is the closest thing to a prototypical three-and-D player on this team. He can guard multiple positions, make defensive plays, hit open shots, and finish around the rim. The Clippers will need him to play as many minutes down the stretch as possible.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser

After Ivica Zubac's departure, the Clippers had to make significant changes to the center rotation. Brook Lopez will play the lion's share of minutes, but rookie Niederhauser gives the Clippers a different look and a higher upside.

The 22-year-old big man doesn't have Lopez's rim protection and defensive awareness, but he has more offensive ability. As Lopez has taken a step back in his age-37 season, his offensive game is limited to spacing and shooting threes. While that is useful, the Clippers need more from their center position.

Niederhauser is a work in progress, but he can be a better pick-and-roll partner for Garland and Leonard. He is a threat to finish around the rim, put the ball on the floor, and make plays with the ball in his hands. If he can increase his role in the final 28 games of the season, the Clippers can unlock another level offensively.

Read More About the LA Clippers: