Clippers vs. Suns Injury Report: Latest on Kawhi Leonard & Devin Booker

The Los Angeles Clippers came back down to earth on Friday when the Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets snapped their three-game winning streak. Yet, the Clippers still like where they are entering February, sitting in tenth place in the Western Conference with a 22-25 record. They still have work to do to secure a playoff spot, but considering where they were six weeks ago, the Clippers' turnaround has been nothing short of extraordinary.

To give Clippers fans even more hope and optimism: Kawhi Leonard is finally off the injury report. Ahead of Sunday's game in Phoenix against the Suns, the Clippers only listed Derrick Jones Jr. as out with an ankle sprain in addition to the usual absences of Chris Paul and Bradley Beal.

Kawhi Leonard Finally Off the Clippers' Injury Report Before Sunday's Clash vs. Suns

Leonard has been getting listed as questionable over the last four games after returning from his three-game absence with a knee contusion. He was able to play in all four games, albeit in limited minutes.

Before a knee contusion, Leonard was dealing with an ankle sprain he suffered against the Knicks on January 7. Since then, he has been on a minutes restriction. He hasn't played more than 31 minutes in any of the eight games he suited up for. Whether he has turned a corner and will be able to see his usual playing time remains to be seen. Regardless, it's obviously a great sign that Leonard is not listed on the official injury report for the first time in three weeks.

To give the Clippers much-needed backcourt depth, Bogdan Bogdanovic is also available to play after missing the last 17 games. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury all season, and the Clippers hope that additional rest will help keep the veteran shooting guard healthy and available for the final stretch of the season.

The Suns, on the other hand, will be without their star guard, Devin Booker. After suffering an ankle sprain against the Hawks on January 23rd, it was announced that Booker would miss at least a week. Sunday's clash against the Clippers will be his fifth straight missed game.

Jalen Green, who recently made his return from an extended absence, is questionable to play with a hip contusion and hamstring injury management. The dynamic shooting guard has only suited up for Phoenix five times since his offseason acquisition in exchange for Kevin Durant.

The Suns have been performing well above expectations all season, and haven't missed a beat during Booker's absence. They are coming into Sunday having won three straight games on the back of Dillon Brooks' hot hand. Brooks, along with Collin Gillespie and Grayson Allen, will continue to have a larger role without Booker on Sunday. Whether they can score enough to keep up with the red-hot Clippers offense will be the key to victory.

Read More About the LA Clippers: