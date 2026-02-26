Clippers vs. Timberwolves Injury Report: Latest on Darius Garland, Kawhi Leonard & John Collins

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off the longest break they will have between now and the end of the regular season. Having last played on Sunday at Intuit Dome, the Clippers had three days of rest before they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. While this has allowed them to heal and recover, the Clippers are still dealing with injuries to key players.

Darius Garland Still Out, Kawhi Leonard Questionable vs. Thursday

In fact, Darius Garland is still listed as out on the injury report. The dynamic point guard has yet to make his Clippers debut and will more likely not return until March. But, Garland is reportedly inching towards a return, with team insider Joey Linn saying that he did five-on-five scrimmaging this week. Ty Lue said that the 26-year-old point guard looked great on Tuesday's scrimmage, specifically mentioning his pace and shot-making. Those two skill sets will come in handy as the Clippers are desperately looking to juice their offense after James Harden's departure. For now, however, the Clippers will continue starting Kobe Sanders in Garland's place.

In addition to Garland, John Collins and Kawhi Leonard's statuses are also in question. Leonard has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury and is listed as questionable with ankle soreness. The fact that he wasn't able to get off the injury report with additional rest is somewhat concerning, but Leonard was able to play 33 minutes and put on a vintage display against Orlando with the same injury designation. So, Clippers fans can expect their star forward to suit up on Thursday.

Collins suffered head and neck injuries after a bad fall against the Lakers last week. The questionable tag is a step in the right direction for the power forward who missed LA's clash against the Magic.

Minnesota is fifth in the Western Conference with a 36-23 record and is chasing home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They have won four of their last five, but had suffered a 19-point loss at the hands of the Clippers right before that stretch. Not only will that give them additional motivation, but they also have the benefit of being fully healthy. As one of the six teams in the league that are top-ten in both offensive and defensive ratings, the Timberwolves will be a tough battle for the short-handed Clippers. As long as Leonard is available, however, the Clippers have no reason to fear any opponent.