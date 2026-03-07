Clippers Injury Report vs. Grizzlies: Will Darius Garland Play?

After falling to the San Antonio Spurs in a disappointing and somewhat embarrassing fashion on Friday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Grizzlies in Memphis. Missing the chance to get back to .500 for the second time this season, the Clippers can't afford to lose to the tanking Grizzlies, who are 8-21 in their last 29 games.

Fortunately, they have a health advantage on their side. Even though the Grizzlies will be better rested as they haven't played since Wednesday, they have a longer injury report than the Clippers. Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will miss Saturday's game. For the Clippers, the only players listed on the injury report are Bradley Beal, Yanic Konan Niederhauser, and John Collins.

No New Injuries to Report for Clippers' Clash vs. Grizzlies

Beal has already been ruled out for the season. Niederhauser suffered a devastating foot injury last week that will keep him sidelined for this season and beyond. Collins didn't travel with the team on this road trip and will be re-evaluated when the Clippers are back in LA. He is dealing with a neck strain, which has kept him out of five of the last six games.

A big positive for the Clippers, however, is the fact that there aren't new injuries to report since Friday's loss in San Antonio. Most importantly, Darius Garland will return to action after sitting out the first leg of the back-to-back. The dynamic point guard will likely continue to come off the bench and have his minutes capped at 24. His shooting and playmaking should still give the Clippers' offense a much-needed boost.

The short-handed Clippers had to play their starters extended minutes on Friday. Kawhi Leonard played over 37 minutes, the most he has played since January 5. Brook Lopez played 34, while Derrick Jones Jr. saw 33 minutes of action. Head coach Ty Lue will ideally not want to play the veterans as many minutes against the Grizzlies. Garland's return will hopefully allow Leonard to reduce his load.

Kobe Sanders and Kris Dunn will round out the rest of the starting lineup for Lue. Jordan Miller, Bennedict Mathurin, and Nicolas Batum will join Darius Garland as the bench unit, while Isaiah Jackson will continue to get backup center minutes in Niederhauser's absence.

The Clippers are 0-3 against Memphis this season, all of the losses coming during LA's brutal stretch that lasted until mid-December. Both teams are now in different stages of their seasons, and the Clippers should be extra-motivated to avoid getting swept in their season series against a team headed for the lottery.