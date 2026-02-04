5 Kawhi Leonard Landing Spots If Clippers Continue Selling Off After James Harden Trade

The James Harden era is over in Los Angeles. While the Clippers can still be competitive with Darius Garland replacing Harden, they presumably can't talk themselves into being title contenders, especially with Garland's injury concerns. Now that they have lowered their championship odds this season but extended their window of relevance for much longer, thanks to turning 36-year-old Harden into 26-year-old Garland, the Clippers have to think about more moves to complement this trade.

Naturally, the possibility of a Kawhi Leonard trade emerges. The Clippers would be wise to explore what they can get for Leonard to set themselves up for the future. If a Leonard trade seems implausible right now, think about how unrealistic a James Harden-to-Cleveland trade would have sounded only 48 hours ago. Things move quickly in the NBA, and with a day and a half between now and the trade deadline, the buzz around a Leonard trade could get louder.

Who will be the primary suitors in that case? Let's take a look.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are reportedly pursuing a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, but their desperation could lead them to Leonard as a backup option. After Jimmy Butler's season-ending injury, the Warriors are feeling the pressure to make a move to ensure they aren't wasting Steph Curry's last seasons.

Leonard is exactly what the Warriors need, giving them a second go-to scorer who can also give them size and defense on the wing. Golden State has to include Butler's contract as well as multiple first-round picks. If the Clippers are interested in any of the Warriors' young players like Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, or Jonathan Kuminga, they could also be included in the trade.

Houston Rockets

Another asset-rich Western Conference team that may consider swinging big for Leonard is the Rockets. They have already accelerated their timeline by trading for Kevin Durant in the offseason, and adding Leonard would only bring them closer to the OKC Thunder's level.

The Rockets have $39.1 million of dead salary tied to injured Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet for this season. They could add a combination of young players, including Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard, as well as significant draft capital to acquire Leonard. If they have an interest in Kawhi, they can easily put together the best trade package.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have exceeded all expectations this season and may want to see what this group can accomplish. They also don't have too many assets in their coffers thanks to their previous attempt at building a superteam with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker. But if Leonard wants to play in Phoenix and the Clippers are willing to send him wherever he desires, the Suns have enough matching salary to make a deal work.

A trade would have to be built around a combination of Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and Grayson Allen. The Clippers could try to flip Brooks for draft capital and rehabilitate Green's trade value. The Suns wouldn't have the best trade offer, but could have a chance of landing him, depending on the level of interest in Leonard around the league.

Miami Heat

Miami is a natural landing spot for any superstar on the trade block. Not only is it a desirable city, but the Pat Riley-Erik Spoelstra leadership has also long attracted stars. The Heat are also reportedly interested in Antetokounmpo, but could turn to Leonard as a fallback plan. Miami likely sees itself as one big swing away from title contention in the Eastern Conference, and could emerge as a candidate to land Kawhi.

A trade would be centered around Andrew Wiggins or Tyler Herro, but the Heat have young players like Nikola Jovic, Kel'el Ware, and Jaime Jaquez that could be of interest to the Clippers. Add a couple of first-round picks and a pick swap, and Miami's offer could easily entice Lawrence Frank & Co.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Another franchise reportedly in star-chasing mode is the Minnesota Timberwolves. After coming up short in two straight Conference Finals appearances, the Timberwolves are looking to upgrade their roster around Anthony Edwards. They already salary-dumped Mike Conley's $10.7 million expiring contract on Tuesday, giving themselves significantly more financial flexibility. This opens up more possibilities for Minnesota to be active on the trade market.

The Timberwolves can't trade away a first-round pick, but they could trade swap rights and second-round picks. What the Clippers can get in return in a potential Leonard trade is valuable players. Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, and Donte DiVincenzo could pique LA's interest and help kickstart the new era of Clippers basketball.

