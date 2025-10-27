Kawhi Leonard Returns to Peak Form in 30-Point Performance vs Trail Blazers
The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2025-26 season with high expectations, despite the team being in the middle of an ongoing investigation regarding an endorsement deal for franchise star Kawhi Leonard. Therefore, when the team lost to the Utah Jazz in the first game of the season, there was reason to be concerned that the Clippers were too much in their own heads.
However, they've since looked past that and just had their second win of the season on Sunday night over the Portland Trail Blazers, starting the season 2-0 at home at the Intuit Dome. Leading the way for the Clippers was Kawhi Leonard, who reminded everyone in the building why he was widely regarded as a Top 10 player when he arrived in Los Angeles.
Leonard finished Sunday's win with 30 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals while converting four of his six three-point attempts. Leonard was complemented by 21 points from Ivica Zubac and 20 points and 13 assists from James Harden, but the statement Leonard's performance made was loud.
"But I thank [Tyronn Lue] for putting me in those positions to try to do something for the team. Just gotta keep getting better," Leonard said after the win. He led the team with 21 shot attempts, scoring from all three levels.
How A Healthy Kawhi Drastically Changes The Clippers' Outlook
Leonard last had 30 or more points in the regular season during the team's finale last year, scoring 33 points in a crucial win over the Golden State Warriors to avoid the play-in tournament. If the Clippers can get Leonard playing at the form he was at to end last season (26.7 PPG in his last six games), then they'll be a tough out against any team, especially once this roster gets to full health.
While the Clippers are trending in the right direction now, as Leonard continues to get more settled in, they'll be faced with the tough task of facing the Warriors on the road Tuesday in a nationally-televised game on NBC. Even though LA took care of business to end last season, it's a new-look Warriors team with Al Horford, and Jonathan Kuminga playing up to his potential.
If Leonard, as well as the rest of the Clippers, can rally on Tuesday and take down the Warriors, they'll assert themselves as a legit contender early in the season. In a game that could very well come down to the wire, the Clippers will need Sunday's version of Kawhi to try and close things out and hopefully move them to 3-1 on the year.