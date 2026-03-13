Kris Dunn Finally Getting Much-Deserved Recognition From National Media

You rarely see a player who takes just six shots a game and averages fewer than eight points per game start in 90+ percent of his games. But when a player brings the defensive impact Kris Dunn does, it's not that hard to believe. If you've been a Los Angeles Clippers fan over the last couple of years, you've known just how special Dunn is defensively, as at just 6-foot-3, he is one of the league's most elite perimeter stoppers.

For a while now, Dunn's defensive abilities have lacked recognition. Maybe it's because the former fifth overall pick never became the scoring star evaluators thought he would? Or maybe it's because the Clippers have been overlooked? Either way, on Thursday evening, the NBA on Prime took time out of their broadcast to highlight how special Dunn has been defensively.

Dunn went over how he guards some of the league's toughest scorers, explaining his game plan for defending Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic, and even reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Defending Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, and SGA is no easy task 😳



Kris Dunn explains his strategy and approach to defending three offensive powerhouses on the LED court 🧠 pic.twitter.com/5NNkw4THky — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) March 13, 2026

This was a fun moment not just for Dunn but for Clippers fans, too. All season, Dunn has been an All-Defensive-caliber defender, but has mostly flown under the radar because of LA's slow start. But now that the team is rising as they finish out the season, this spot on the NBA on Prime could really add to Dunn's All-Defensive team case and shine a brighter light on how incredible his overall season has been.

Kris Dunn Is in the Midst of a Phenomenal Season

From the game's opening tip, Dunn sets the tone defensively. He picks up his assignment early at the point of attack, and you can see with the attention to detail he brings how much he truly cares about that side of the ball. He shuffles his feet quickly, keeps his chest in front of his man, uses his active hands to create steals or deflections, and even if he does get beaten, his mouth opens instantly, and he starts conducting the rest of the defense. This type of effort and detail is why Dunn is in the top ten in total steals this season, while also averaging the lowest personal fouls per-36 of his career.

Aside from the incredible defensive play, Dunn has also been so consistent offensively. He's been a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc this season, shooting at a 37.8 percent clip from three. To go even further from the corner, specifically, he's cashing in 42 percent of his threes, according to Cleaning the Glass.

Dunn has paired his shooting with really solid secondary playmaking, formerly alongside James Harden and now alongside Darius Garland. With just under four assists per game, he brings the perfect amount of creation for an off-guard.

For someone who was teetering on the edge of being out of the league four or five years ago, for Dunn to turn things around like this is amazing. While Clippers fans have known just how valuable he's been this season, Dunn's appearance on NBA on Prime may help his case for getting LA another award-winner this season.