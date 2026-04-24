4 Realistic Non-Center Trade Targets for Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers will almost certainly have an active offseason. With a ton of uncertainty surrounding the team, the Clippers have to revamp the roster with the hopes of taking a step forward next season.

Fortunately for the Clippers, they have the necessary combination of assets, draft capital, and financial flexibility to make moves this offseason. They can choose to add to their cap space by moving on from some of their veterans on whom they have team options. They can also trade up to four first-round picks after the 2026 NBA Draft, allowing them to aggressively pursue their trade targets.

Their need for a center has been well-established. They will almost certainly use most of their resources to bring in a quality starting center. Yet, that is not the only hole on the team. The Clippers also need to add more playmaking and shooting. Let's look at some potential trade candidates who would help fill the Clippers' needs.

Ty Jerome, Memphis Grizzlies

Jerome, unfortunately, missed most of the season with a calf injury, but when he was available, he showed why he is one of the most underrated point guards in the league. When he was with the Cavs, Jerome was arguably the best backup PG in the league, earning himself a new contract with the Grizzlies. In his 15 games in Memphis last season, Jerome put up 19.7 points and 5.7 assists per game on 47.4/42.0/87.5 shooting splits.

Given Darius Garland's availability concerns and the Clippers' need for more shot creation, Jerome could be an ideal fit. His $9.2 million salary for next season and the Grizzlies being in the midst of a rebuild make a trade for him feasible. It would presumably take a first-round pick, but it may be worth it to have one of the best sixth men in the NBA.

Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks

Rollins was one of the most improved players in the league last season. Taking on a large role as the primary creator for Milwaukee in a lost campaign, Rollins was impressive on both ends of the floor. The 23-year-old guard scored efficiently on high volume while making enough plays for his teammates.

Unlike Jerome, Rollins could play significant minutes next to Garland, as well. He has decent positional size at six-foot-three, but can guard bigger players.

The best part is that Rollins only makes $4 million next season. Salary-matching will not be an issue. The Bucks are headed towards a rebuild, and a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade is imminent. This could mean that Rollins could be acquirable for two first-round picks.

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks

If the Clippers don't want to give up significant assets to add to the backcourt, they could pursue a veteran who may cost less. Marshall thrived in an expanded role in Dallas over the last two seasons, averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals in 28.7 minutes per game. His shot has abandoned him, but he is a very good playmaker and shot creator. He can attack the basket, finish effectively, or kick out to the shooters.

All while being able to defend at a high level. Marshall can guard multiple positions and has been healthy over the last several years. He will be on an expiring contract paying him $9.4 million next season, making him only a short-term commitment. This could be of value to the Clippers, considering the uncertainty surrounding the Kawhi Leonard saga.

Saddiq Bey, New Orleans Pelicans

The best Clippers teams under Ty Lue had an abundance of wings. Lue likes players who play both sides of the ball and have good positional size. Last season's team lacked high-end two-way players, and the Clippers could prioritize that this offseason.

Saddiq Bey could be an ideal fit if that is a priority. The veteran forward isn't elite at any one skill, but has no weaknesses in his game. His style is reminiscent of Marcus Morris, who thrived with the Clippers under Lue.

Bey is coming off a career campaign. After not playing for 18 months due to an ACL tear, Bey was healthy and productive all season, averaging a career-high 17.7 points on 57.9% True Shooting.

The Pelicans aren't going anywhere, so they could be interested in turning Bey into draft capital. His $6.4 million salary for next season is very team-friendly, and the Clippers should be willing to give up a first-round pick to acquire him.