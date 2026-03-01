Offseason Kawhi Leonard Trade Destination Is Hiding in Plain Sight

The Los Angeles Clippers are approaching a pivotal decision regarding Kawhi Leonard and his future with the team this summer.

The former two-time Finals MVP will be entering the final year of his contract this offseason and is posting career-best scoring numbers of 28 points per game this season. After pivoting toward a younger direction at the trade deadline by bringing in Bennedict Mathurin and Darius Garland while moving on from veterans James Harden and Ivica Zubac, the organization has already signaled a willingness to reshape its timeline.

If that shift continues, the Clippers have a compelling trade partner for Leonard in the Miami Heat.

A Reset for LA, a Star for Miami

Since the departure of Jimmy Butler last season to Golden State, the Heat have been searching for their next star player to pair with All-Star big man Bam Adebayo. At one point, many believed the player could be Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the door appears to have shut. The next-best option could easily be Leonard, as this season he has proven he is still a top-10-caliber player when healthy.

The Heat currently sit at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32–29, but a trio of Adebayo, Leonard, and now All-Star guard Norman Powell would immediately alter their ceiling entering 2026–27.

For the Clippers' side of things, a return could look like Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Heat's 2026 first-round pick (projected No. 15 right now), and Andrew Wiggins to make money match. This package would give Los Angeles youth positional versatility and long-term flexibility.

Ware may be the most intriguing piece. The second-year big man has shown flashes of rim protection and legitimate floor spacing ability, shooting over 40 percent from three this season. While his minutes have fluctuated under Erik Spoelstra, the upside is there. His 28-point, 19-rebound performance against the Knicks in December offered a glimpse of what he can become when fully unleashed.

Pairing Ware with Yanic Konan Niederhäuser would give the Clippers a physically imposing yet versatile frontcourt. Niederhäuser brings the physicality and toughness, while Ware provides spacing and vertical presence. Those two skill sets complement each other well.

Jaquez Jr., meanwhile, offers a different appeal. Now in his third year, he's averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in under 29 minutes per game. Although he isn't a floor spacer (shooting 25.6 percent from three), he brings rim finishing, toughness, defensive discipline, and a competitive edge that would fit in with a young Clippers team.

Wiggins, at 31, would likely be rerouted if Los Angeles were to fully commit to a youth movement.

Trading Leonard wouldn't be easy. He has been everything for the Clippers this season, and despite his age, he is still playing at an elite level. But if the front office decides a reset is needed, particularly if the Pacers' pick falls out of the top four, the Heat would be a perfect suitor for the 34-year-old.

A future core of Garland, Mathurin, Ware, Jaquez Jr., Niederhäuser, and a pair of first-round picks in a loaded 2026 class, the Clippers could have one of the more intriguing young foundations in the league. Whether that is the path the front offices pick or not, one thing is clear: the decisions made this offseason will define the future of Clippers basketball.