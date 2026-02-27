Projecting Clippers Depth Chart After Darius Garland's Return

The Los Angeles Clippers underwent a major roster shakeup at the trade deadline, dealing away James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers. It signaled a desire to pivot in a new direction while still aiming for a playoff berth.

As the Clippers returned to action against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team is still awaiting the highly anticipated debut of Darius Garland. Per Clippers beat writer Joey Linn, coach Ty Lue said Garland looked great in Tuesday's 5-on-5 run, and mentioned his pace and shot-making.

Once Garland likely makes his debut sometime in March, Lue will have to adjust minutes distribution among the guards. How will the Clippers look with their newest point guard in the mix?

LA's New Depth Chart With Darius Garland

Garland hasn't appeared in a game since January 14th, when he played 23 minutes. He'll likely see a minutes restriction as he ramps up to full strength, but he'll slide in as the starting point guard. The 26-year-old is an excellent facilitator, averaging six or more assists per game in each of the last six seasons.

Kris Dunn will still likely operate as a starter, moving over to shooting guard. He's started every game in February and has been useful on the defensive end, averaging 1.5 steals per game this year. At full strength, Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, and Brook Lopez should round out the starting five for LA.

Garland's spot in the rotation could affect Jordan Miller, a third-year wing who has been impressive off the bench. It'll be difficult to find the minutes for Miller with the Clippers having plenty of guards and wings on the roster.

PG SG SF PF C Darius Garland Kris Dunn Kawhi Leonard John Collins Brook Lopez Kobe Sanders Bennedict Mathurin Derrick Jones Jr. Nicolas Batum Yanic Konan Niederhauser Cam Christie Jordan Miller Bogdan Bogdanovic Isaiah Jackson

Despite their overhaul at the trade deadline, the Clippers still possess a solid roster. Bennedict Mathurin has been a revelation since making his debut in LA. In a bench role, Mathurin has averaged 20.7 points per game, with 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

He scored 38 points in a narrow win over the Denver Nuggets on February 19th. His confidence and shot-making abilities have risen, and he could make his way into the starting lineup. Dunn could become the primary ball-handler off the bench.

Can Garland Lead the Clippers to the Playoffs?

Barring a significant losing streak, the Clippers will find themselves in the play-in tournament. They're currently the 10th seed, right behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the ninth seed, and three and a half games out of the eighth spot. At full strength, the Clippers have a case for a push to the postseason.

Garland is a two-time All-Star and helped navigate the Cavs to the playoffs three times. He is a great secondary scoring option to pair with Leonard and can run the offense efficiently. However, the biggest criticism of him is his availability.

Injuries have affected his career as he's nursed toe and foot injuries. LA should be cautious with Garland, but with time on the regular season running short, they would like to see their newest guard on the floor sooner rather than later.