Reported Clippers Trade Target Is the Ideal Bogdan Bogdanovic Replacement

Before the season, depth was considered to be a strength of the Los Angeles Clippers. The additions of Chris Paul, Brook Lopez, and Bradley Beal were supposed to make the Clippers one of the deepest and most talented teams in the league. After the first half of the season, however, that can't be further from the truth. For one reason or another, the Clippers' depth has been depleted, especially in the backcourt. An under-the-radar reason for it has been the fact that the Clippers can't get anything out of Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic has already missed 20 games this season and remains without a timetable to return. He has dealt with similar injuries last season as well, playing only 54 games. When he is available, the veteran shooting guard is no longer the offensive difference-maker, shooting 37.6% from the field and 33.3% from downtown. Having taken a step back physically and athletically, he is a negative on the defensive end as well.

Making $16 million this season, the Serbian sharpshooter is a negative asset for the Clippers. If the front office wants to make upgrades at the trade deadline, Bogi is the most obvious trade chip. Los Angeles could attach a first-round pick or two to the 33-year-old's contract to get a high-level role player back.

One name that makes a ton of sense is Coby White of the Chicago Bulls. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel recently reported that the Clippers are among several teams that are interested in the talented guard. Siegel mentions Minnesota and Dallas as other teams eyeing the 25-year-old.

Coby White Is a Perfect Fit for the Clippers Ahead of Trade Deadline

White is the third scorer and shot creator the Clippers need around Harden and Leonard. He has been dealing with injuries this season, but he has consistently been an iron man in terms of availability throughout his career. Most importantly, he can create his own shot, make shots off the dribble, and space the floor for his teammates as an off-ball threat. He is an improved passer, averaging over 4.5 assists per game over the last three seasons.

Not only is White an intriguing fit on the court, but he is also gettable due to his contract status. The UNC product makes $12.8 million this season and will be a free agent this summer. The fact that he is on an expiring contract should lower his price for the Clippers.

LA could use Bogdanovic's contract to match salaries and add an unprotected first-round pick to the package. They could then re-sign White to a multi-year deal in the offseason. If they decide to pivot and rebuild, they could either sign-and-trade him then or move his deal during the season.

The Clippers need to target young players with some upside. Coby White is a very good offensive player who could show more on a team with real aspirations. If the reports of the Clippers' interest are true, it would be a worthy pursuit.

