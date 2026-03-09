Darius Garland Gives Clippers Fans Much-Needed Hope Before Final Stretch

When the Los Angeles Clippers unexpectedly moved on from James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline, fans feared that the team would be taking a step back. Add the fact that the most prized return in the transactions, Darius Garland, didn't play for a whole month after his acquisition, and Clippers fans were understandably worried about the present and the future of the team.

With 19 games left in the regular season, however, the fanbase's concerns have largely been quelled. A big reason why is the upward trajectory of Garland.

The dynamic point guard made his return a week ago against the Warriors. He came off the bench and was limited to 24 minutes of action in his first two games back. On Saturday, he was finally inserted into the starting lineup and played over 26 minutes in the win over the Grizzlies. He had 21 points, four rebounds, and six assists on 8/20 shooting from the field.

More important than his stat line, however, was the way he looked on the court. After not looking like himself for most of the season as he dealt with the effects of his offseason toe surgery, Garland has looked as shifty as ever in Memphis. He was effective running the pick-and-roll, beat his defender one-on-one, and was able to get to his spots with ease, whether they were floaters, mid-rangers, or step-back threes.

Darius Garland still looks shifty



Gets to left-hand scoop pic.twitter.com/FZQub42YtG — Jackson Lloyd (@JacksonLloyd) March 8, 2026

Darius Garland Gives Clippers a Bright Future

Garland still has a long way to go before he is back to 100%. He is still not carrying his usual workload. Ideally, the Clippers would want to get him to a point where he is available on both ends of back-to-backs and can play over 30 minutes per game. But the 26-year-old point guard is certainly trending in the right direction, which raises the Clippers' ceiling this season and beyond.

The way Harden had been playing before the trade gave the Clippers a chance to make some noise in the postseason. Garland, because he was dealing with an injury, could be considered a downgrade in the short run. However, it's undeniable that he gives the Clippers a brighter future.

The Clippers had the oldest roster in the league before the trade deadline. Almost all of their key contributors were either in their 30s or late-20s. Turning 36-year-old Harden into 26-year-old Garland, without giving up any assets, has to be considered a big win for the Clippers. Now, the organization finally has an All-Star caliber player whom they can build around after the Kawhi Leonard era comes to a close.

How far the Clippers can go this season around the Leonard-Garland pairing remains to be seen. Making the playoffs and putting up a respectable fight in the first round should be considered a success. More importantly, however, the Clippers are in a better position for next season and beyond, and that is exciting for the fans.