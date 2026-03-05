Sixers Reportedly Pursued Kawhi Leonard at the Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers very well could have been without their face of the franchise had one sneaky transaction gone down early last month.

The Philadelphia 76ers were among the teams that explored a high-profile addition ahead of the trade deadline. They didn’t end up getting any of that sort. They instead traded second-year guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 first-round pick and three second-round picks in a controversial move.

However, reports resurfaced that the team sought to bolster its roster around stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey reportedly inquired about Kawhi Leonard. According to NBA insider Kevin O’Connor, sources indicated Morey was in the market for a big-name player as the Sixers desperately seek ways to resurrect the franchise.

“Executives have said that the Sixers were actively making calls pre-deadline, though nothing seemed remotely close,” the report said. “Some sources suggest that Morey was star hunting with Kawhi Leonard being a name that was connected to Philly. But nothing happened. So Embiid, Maxey, and the team saw McCain get dealt, the tax get ducked, and no pieces brought in to help.”

Leonard is a two-time Finals MVP and still an elite two-way wing. It’s no surprise that the Sixers looked into a trade possibility. Morey’s reputation for aggressive swings at top talent is well-documented. In the end, the Sixers walked away empty-handed from the star market by trading McCain, the promising young guard who has immediately flourished for the defending champions.

How Will the Clippers Approach Kawhi’s Future?

Leonard is under contract through the 2026-27 season on a three-year, $149.5 million extension, earning a $50 million salary this year and $50.3 million next. The 34-year-old remains a high-salary veteran whose deal carries significant cap weight, making it difficult for the Clippers to move him.

Leonard has been a scoring dynamo all season, but his ill-fated durability remains a long-standing question mark, one that the Clippers have constantly overlooked as they've made him the key to compete and build around.

When available, Leonard is one of the best players in the league, and the organization has assured that they share championship priority with him. That stance suggests no immediate desire to move on, especially after the Clippers resisted inbound trade interest at the deadline. They even shipped James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers, leaving Leonard as the undisputed alpha of the team.

For now, LA is left in search mode when it comes to what direction the franchise wants to take moving forward. Bringing in young stars Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin at the trade deadline suggests there is some urgency to start going younger and build for the future. But then again, Frank has said that the Clippers "definitely see a scenario" where Leonard is a piece of the future pie.

As for this season, the Clippers have sincere postseason hopes. After a dreadful 6-21 start, they have righted the ship. With the hope that Leonard stays healthy and younger players continue to flash some brilliance, the short-term plan is to play meaningful basketball games in April.