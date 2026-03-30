Ty Lue Has a Simple Explanation for Miraculous Clippers Turnaround

After the Los Angeles Clippers started the season 6-21, most fans gave up on the 2025-26 campaign. When it was reported that head coach Ty Lue had set a goal of going 35-20 the rest of the way to finish .500 for the season, not too many people thought it was possible. With only seven games left in the season, however, the Clippers are on the verge of not only achieving that goal, but also surpassing it. Sitting at 39-36 with two weeks left in the regular season, the Clippers currently have the inside track to finish eighth in the Western Conference.

Earlier in the season, the Clippers became the first team in NBA history to get back over .500 after being 15 games below it at some point during the season. After LA's 39th win of the season on Sunday, Lue was asked about the miraculous turnaround. The experienced head coach had a simple answer, "I think the biggest thing is a healthy Kawhi (Leonard), that’s one. And just the guys we got in the locker room, that’s what I’m most pleased about, because they could have easily gave up, they could have easily gave in," per Clippers insider Justin Russo via TV announcer Brian Sieman.

Tyronn Lue, to @BSieman on what stands out 6-21 start: “I think the biggest thing is a healthy Kawhi (Leonard), that’s one. And just the guys we got in the locker room, that’s what I’m most pleased about, because they could have easily gave up, they could have easily gave in ...” — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) March 29, 2026

Ty Lue Also Deserves a Ton of Credit for Clippers' Turnaround

The turnaround clearly doesn't happen without Kawhi Leonard. The 34-year-old forward took his game to another level and did whatever was needed from him. This gave us the most aggressive and ball-dominant Leonard we have ever seen. Realizing that the team needed him to create and take as many shots as he could, Kawhi went on one of the most impressive scoring sprees of his career. As a result, Leonard is averaging the most points of his career on a career-high usage rate and efficiency.

The locker room coming together is also significant. Especially in a season that involved unexpected mid-season trades of James Harden and Ivica Zubac, locker room tensions could have been expected. Instead, we saw a team where everyone knew and embraced their roles, especially after the trade deadline.

Lue's desire to give credit to his players is certainly understandable. And they deserve most of the credit for staying together and turning things around. Yet, the same can be said about Lue, as well. Plenty of coaches would have folded and given up on the season. Lue, on the other hand, set a goal for his team and never panicked.

Veteran forward Nicolas Batum talked about how Lue's demeanor has helped the team. In his appearance on "The Old Man and The Three" podcast, Batum said that one of his favorite things about Lue is that "he never panics". He added that Lue was "very calm, very poised" after the terrible start and told the team, "we're going to be OK."

Where this season will end up for the Clippers remains to be seen. But it will always be remembered in a positive light thanks to the historic turnaround. Any postseason success will be the cherry on top.