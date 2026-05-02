Paul George On the Brink of Redemption in His First Playoffs After Clippers Exit

Since Paul George left the LA Clippers in the 2024 offseason to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, things haven't gone according to plan. Dealing with extensive injuries and a 25-game suspension for a drug violation, George wasn't able to make an impact in Philadelphia.

Following a 24-win season in George's first year in Philly, the Sixers barely made the playoffs this season, earning the seventh seed out of the Play-In Tournament. Many were expecting the Sixers to be an easy out against the Boston Celtics. Thanks to George's emergence in the playoffs, however, the Sixers were able to force a Game 7. Heading into TD Garden on Saturday, George and the Sixers have a chance to win an iconic series against one of the best teams in the NBA.

Paul George Has a Chance at Iconic Series Win in Game 7

George will play a huge role for Philadelphia once again. Throughout the series, PG13, who turned 36 on Saturday, has been putting on a vintage performance on both ends of the floor. What he is doing defensively against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has been nothing short of admirable.

Not only is George taking on the toughest defensive assignment night in and night out because the Sixers are low on wing defenders, but he is also delivering an excellent offensive production. George has made 54.3% of his threes in six games, averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of his performance has been the back-to-back wins in Games 5 and 6, where he played over 40 minutes. The Sixers were +30 in these minutes, and -1 in the 13 minutes he sat.

This has been a fascinating new chapter in the up-and-down playoff story of George. The nine-time All-Star has been criticized for his playoff performances at various points in his career, including in his five years in LA. In his last three seasons with the Clippers, George missed the playoffs entirely in 2022, had to sit out the 2023 playoffs with an injury, and was eliminated in the first round by the Mavs in 2024. The Games 3, 5, and 6 he played against Dallas in that series were some of the most disappointing playoff performances of George's career.

Consistently coming up short in the playoffs has earned George a ton of unfair criticism over the years. Now, he has a chance at redemption.

Beating two-way star forwards like himself in Tatum and Brown in Boston in a Game 7 situation will surely be one of George's best playoff moments. Clippers fans will tune in on Saturday night to see if their former favorite can have his big moment.