Dalton Knecht Earns First Career Ejection Arguing With Ref in Lakers-Wizards

It's not totally clear what happened here, but the rookie earned himself two technicals.

Brigid Kennedy

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht on Jan 25, 2025.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht on Jan 25, 2025.
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht was ejected during Thursday night's game against the Washington Wizards, seemingly for arguing with a referee over what the guard believed to be a missed call on a three-point shot. It was Knecht's first career ejection.

With the Lakers up a comfortable 39 points with about a minute left in the fourth quarter, Knecht turned and walked toward the ref, presumably to protest what he thought was a no-call on his three-point shot just moments prior.

You can't make out what Knecht is saying in video of the moment, but his body language seems to suggest he is maybe displeased or confused.

Seconds later, however, he received two technical fouls and was booted from the game.

Whatever happened, though, it didn't cost the Lakers their lead, which they maintained to win the game 134–96.

Prior to his ejection, the rookie had racked up 10 points and one rebound across 22 minutes played. The Lakers have now won five of their last six games, while the Wizards brought in their 16th consecutive loss.

