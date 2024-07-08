Dario Šarić, Ivica Zubac Appear to Get in Bar Fight After Olympic Qualifying Loss
After losing 80–69 to Greece Sunday in the final of an Olympic qualifying tournament, things appear to have gone from bad to worse for the Croatia men's basketball team.
Denver Nuggets center Dario Saric and Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac appear to have been filmed Monday morning in a massive brawl at Bolivar Beach Bar in the Athenian suburb of Alimos, Greece.
In footage obtained by TMZ Sports, Zubac was apparently filmed fighting with a man before being accosted by the bar's security. At that point, it appears Šarić attempted to intervene—but was taken to the ground in a chokehold.
The apparent altercation took place mere hours after Croatia's Paris Olympic qualification campaign came to an end in nearby Piraeus.
The basketball-crazed nation's men's team has not reached the sport's biggest stage since 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Šarić and Zubac both have enjoyed successful careers with the national program, however. Šarić won Europe's U-16 and U-18 championships in 2010 and 2012, while Zubac won a silver medal with the U-19 squad in 2015.