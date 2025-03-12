Darius Garland Shows Gratitude to Faithful Cavaliers Fans After Winning 15 Straight Games
The Cleveland Cavaliers captured their 15th straight win for a second time this season after beating the Brooklyn Nets 109–104 on Tuesday night at Rocket Arena.
Cavaliers fans have been excited all season as their team has the best record in the NBA right now (55-10). This type of success isn't something Cleveland fans have seen since LeBron’s heyday with the Cavs, but the fans have remained faithful.
Darius Garland, who's been with the Cavaliers his entire NBA career since 2019, gave a heartwarming shoutout to the fans on Tuesday night after the win. The crowd remained loud with cheers even while he was giving his interview.
"They're the best," Garland said, with a long pause as the Cavaliers crowd continued to cheer. "I love them. They're the best fans in the league by far. They're literally our sixth man. They get us the comeback wins."
Garland finished with a team-high 30 points, along with four rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
The Cavaliers will look to win their 16th straight game on Friday when they face the Memphis Grizzlies, which would be the franchise record for most consecutive wins.