Dave Roberts Tells Lakers to Stay Away From Shohei Ohtani After Sale to Dodgers Owner
Shohei Ohtani is a two-way baseball star, but what about a two-sport star?
The possibility of Ohtani playing basketball was jokingly brought up after the Buss family's decision to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers to Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about the internet memes, which showed Ohtani in a Lakers jersey, that surfaced after news of the sale broke. Roberts joked that the Lakers and their fans should keep their "hands off" Ohtani.
"Yes, that's my message," Roberts said with a smile. "Hands off of Shohei. They have enough superstars wearing the purple and gold. Leave Shohei alone."
Well, there you have it. Ohtani won't be picking up a basketball, unless it's during the MLB offseason with his wife Mamiko, a former Japanese professional basketball player. We don't doubt that Ohtani wouldn't develop into a premier two-way player in basketball, just as he has in MLB.
Alas, NBA fans will have to imagine what an Ohtani-to-Doncic-to-LeBron Lakers fast break would look like. And Ohtani, who just made his return to the pitching mound after a two-year hiatus, will look to continue finding ways to amaze on the baseball diamond.