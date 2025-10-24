SI

DeAndre Jordan Signs With Eighth Different NBA Franchise to Play 18th Season

DeAndre Jordan is continuing his march across the NBA in Year 18.

DeAndre Jordan is a beloved big man in the NBA, and is back for another season.
DeAndre Jordan is a beloved big man in the NBA, and is back for another season.
Veteran center DeAndre Jordan is back for his 18th NBA season.

According to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Jordan has signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. It will be the eighth team Jordan has played for in his career.

After spending the first half of his career with the Clippers and establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the league, Jordan has bounced around as a journeyman in the second half of his career, with stints with the Mavericks, Knicks, Nets, Lakers, Sixers and Nuggets since 2018, including winning a championship in Denver in 2023.

As it turns out, teams are always in need of an experienced big man to fill out their roster, and this year, it’s the Pelicans making the call. Jordan has been playing roughly 12 minutes per game over his past few seasons, so don’t expect him to be jumping off the box score, but his veteran presence is an unquestionable value to a New Orleans team hoping to bounce back after winning just 21 games last year.

